Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:08 2022-07-26 pm EDT
38.51 EUR   -1.10%
01:40pPROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN GROUPE TF1 AND GROUPE M6 : Case team of the French competition authority has issued its report
PU
10:59aRTL S A : Christophe Goossens appointed new CEO of BCE
PU
06:31aKREMLIN : German ex-chancellor Schroeder in Moscow, meeting possible
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Proposed merger between Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6: Case team of the French competition authority has issued its report

07/26/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bitte loggen Sie sich hier ein

Regulated information: Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

In the framework of the review of the proposed merger between Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6, the case team of the French competition authority (Autorité de la Concurrence) has issued its report.

In this report, which does not prejudge the final decision by the Board (Collège) of the authority, the case team considers that the proposed transaction raises significant competition concerns (in particular on the advertising market). The nature and scope of the remedies required in the report of the case team would render the parties' proposal irrelevant, in which case the parties would withdraw it.

The parties - who intend to maintain their proposal as presented - will respond to the competition authority within the next three weeks. The hearings before the Board of the French competition authority are scheduled for 5 and 6 September 2022.

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RTL GROUP S.A.
01:40pPROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN GROUPE TF1 A : Case team of the French competition authority has i..
PU
10:59aRTL S A : Christophe Goossens appointed new CEO of BCE
PU
06:31aKREMLIN : German ex-chancellor Schroeder in Moscow, meeting possible
RE
07/20RTL GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07/13RTL Group's Talpa Network Buy Receives Partial Approval from EU Commission
MT
06/10RTL GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/19RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/09RTL GROUP : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/06RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/06RTL GROUP : Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RTL GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 394 M 7 488 M 7 488 M
Net income 2022 681 M 690 M 690 M
Net cash 2022 719 M 728 M 728 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 6 026 M 6 102 M 6 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 650
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,94 €
Average target price 55,19 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.47%6 153
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-37.72%35 578
FOX CORPORATION-4.39%18 998
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-21.05%7 579
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.20.98%7 445
TEGNA INC.13.63%4 700