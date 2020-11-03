?>
RTL Group S.A.

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/03 09:13:59 am
33.77 EUR   +1.17%
08:45aQUARTERLY STATEMENT : January to September 2020
PU
10/29RTL S A : An introduction to RTL Group
PU
10/28RTL S A : Group sells shareholding in BroadbandTV
PU
Quarterly statement: January to September 2020

11/03/2020 | 08:45am EST

RTL Group - Entertain. Inform. Engage.

RTL Group is a leader across broadcast, content and digital, with interests in 68 television channels, nine streaming platforms and 31 radio stations. RTL Group also produces content throughout the world and owns digital video networks. The television portfolio of Europe's largest broadcaster includes RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, the RTL channels in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Croatia, Hungary and Antena 3 in Spain. RTL Group's families of TV channels are either the number one or number two in eight European countries. The Group's flagship radio station is RTL in France, and it also owns or has interests in other stations in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Group's content business, Fremantle, is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content. Fremantle has an international network of production teams, companies and labels in over 30 countries, producing over 12,800 hours of original programming and distributing over 20,000 hours of content worldwide. Combining the streaming-services of its broadcasters (such as TV Now, 6play, Salto, Videoland), the digital video network Divimove, and Fremantle's more than 300 YouTube channels, RTL Group has become the leading European media company in digital video. RTL Group also owns the ad-tech businesses Smartclip and SpotX, as well as the streaming-tech company Bedrock. RTL AdConnect is RTL Group's international advertising sales house. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the SDAX stock index.

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 13:44:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5 848 M 6 844 M 6 844 M
Net income 2020 401 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2020 310 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 7,24%
Capitalization 5 124 M 5 962 M 5 996 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 264
Free-Float 23,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Taylor Chairman
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.-24.10%5 962
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-16.94%217 083
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.94%189 418
VIACOMCBS INC.-29.47%18 295
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.00%12 069
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.59%8 289
