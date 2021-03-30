Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/30 04:31:33 am
50.4 EUR   +1.37%
RTL CEO sees good interest in Groupe M6 stake

03/30/2021 | 04:24am EDT
BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Talks on broadcaster RTL's stake in France's Groupe M6 are making progress and there is good interest from several interested parties, CEO Thomas Rabe told reporters on Tuesday.

"This process is continuing," Rabe, who also heads RTL's parent company Bertelsmann, told a news conference on the German publisher's annual results. "It won't take for ever."

RTL is exploring the sale of its 48% stake in Groupe M6 as part of its push for in-country consolidation in the European broadcasting industry, with sources saying Bouygues and Vivendi are among the bidders.

He said a deal with broadcaster TF1, which is owned by Bouyges, offered the best fit but faced regulatory hurdles. He declined to identify the other suitors, saying the talks were confidential.

In addition to France, Rabe said he was actively exploring potential for consolidation in Belgium and the Netherlands, where RTL has both television and radio assets. If sales do not happen, small additional acquisitions were possible, he said.

"We have several options - the best is major consolidation to create national champions that can invest in competing with the U.S. platforms," he said, referring to streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Privately held Bertelsmann earlier reported that its core profit rose to 3.1 billion euros ($3.6 billion) from 2.9 billion euros last year, despite a 4.1% decline in group revenue to 17.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8522 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.78% 3075.73 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
BOUYGUES 2.26% 34.8 Real-time Quote.1.13%
MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION -0.11% 18.38 Real-time Quote.38.76%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.16% 513.95 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
RTL GROUP S.A. 1.17% 50.35 Delayed Quote.25.11%
VIVENDI SE 0.79% 28.2 Real-time Quote.6.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 955 M 6 987 M 6 987 M
Net income 2020 455 M 534 M 534 M
Net cash 2020 11,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 5,49%
Capitalization 7 632 M 8 979 M 8 956 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 960
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,18 €
Last Close Price 49,72 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.25.11%8 958
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.03%357 171
COMCAST CORPORATION5.31%263 525
VIACOMCBS INC.20.80%59 689
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.65%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.94%10 752
