RTL CEO sees good interest in Groupe M6 stake

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Talks on broadcaster RTL's
stake in France's Groupe M6 are making
progress and there is good interest from several interested
parties, CEO Thomas Rabe told reporters on Tuesday.
"This process is continuing," Rabe, who also heads RTL's
parent company Bertelsmann, told a news conference on
the German publisher's annual results. "It won't take for ever."
RTL is exploring the sale of its 48% stake in Groupe M6 as
part of its push for in-country consolidation in the European
broadcasting industry, with sources saying Bouygues
and Vivendi are among the bidders.
He said a deal with broadcaster TF1, which is owned by
Bouyges, offered the best fit but faced regulatory hurdles. He
declined to identify the other suitors, saying the talks were
confidential.
In addition to France, Rabe said he was actively exploring
potential for consolidation in Belgium and the Netherlands,
where RTL has both television and radio assets. If sales do not
happen, small additional acquisitions were possible, he said.
"We have several options - the best is major consolidation
to create national champions that can invest in competing with
the U.S. platforms," he said, referring to streaming giants
Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Privately held Bertelsmann earlier reported that its core
profit rose to 3.1 billion euros ($3.6 billion) from 2.9 billion
euros last year, despite a 4.1% decline in group revenue to 17.3
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8522 euros)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Kirsti Knolle,
Kirsten Donovan)