RTL Group S.A. is the leading European audiovisual group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of TV channels and radio stations (65.8%): holding majority and majority stakes in 56 TV channels (including RTL Television, Super RTL, M6, Five, VOX, Antena 3, etc.) and in 36 radio stations (including RTL, 1st French radio, RTL 2, Fun Radio, etc.); - production and distribution of television programs (29.7%): games, soap operas, sports events, etc. In addition, the group is developing a marketing activity for audiovisual rights; - other (4.5%): in particular the exploitation of the websites of TV channels and radio stations. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of advertising space (51.5%), audiovisual rights (40.4%) and other (8.1%). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Germany (36.1%), France (18.9%), the United States (13.9%), the Netherlands (8.7%), the United Kingdom (4.4%), Belgium (1%) and other (17%).

Sector Broadcasting