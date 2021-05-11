Log in
RTL GROUP S.A.

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/11 11:49:11 am
47.32 EUR   -2.51%
RTL GROUP : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

05/11/2021 | 11:37am EDT
In a research note published by Thorsten Reigber, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


Financials
Sales 2021 6 190 M 7 522 M 7 522 M
Net income 2021 716 M 870 M 870 M
Net cash 2021 353 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,93x
Yield 2021 8,04%
Capitalization 7 451 M 9 061 M 9 053 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 15 960
Free-Float 23,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 54,65 €
Last Close Price 48,54 €
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.22.14%9 061
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.72%334 553
COMCAST CORPORATION9.75%264 218
VIACOMCBS INC.5.39%25 573
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-3.10%14 277
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.75%10 004