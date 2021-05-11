RTL GROUP : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
RTL Group S.A.
News
Summary
RRTL
LU0061462528
RTL GROUP S.A.
(RRTL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/11 11:49:11 am
47.32
EUR
-2.51%
11:37a
RTL GROUP
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/10
RTL GROUP
: Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
RTL GROUP
: Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
RTL GROUP : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
05/11/2021 | 11:37am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Thorsten Reigber, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about RTL GROUP S.A.
11:37a
RTL GROUP
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/10
RTL GROUP
: Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
RTL GROUP
: Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/07
RTL GROUP
: UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/06
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
: Jan. to Mar. 2021
PU
05/06
RTL GROUP
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05/06
RTL GROUP
: Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/06
RTL GROUP
: Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/06
Q1/2021
: RTL Group accelerates growth of its streaming services
PU
05/06
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
: January to March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
6 190 M
7 522 M
7 522 M
Net income 2021
716 M
870 M
870 M
Net cash 2021
353 M
429 M
429 M
P/E ratio 2021
9,93x
Yield 2021
8,04%
Capitalization
7 451 M
9 061 M
9 053 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,15x
EV / Sales 2022
1,10x
Nbr of Employees
15 960
Free-Float
23,0%
More Financials
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Average target price
54,65 €
Last Close Price
48,54 €
Spread / Highest target
64,8%
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-17,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Thomas Hermann Rabe
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer
Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor
Chairman
Vincent Pascaud
Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen
COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.
22.14%
9 061
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
1.72%
334 553
COMCAST CORPORATION
9.75%
264 218
VIACOMCBS INC.
5.39%
25 573
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP
-3.10%
14 277
FORMULA ONE GROUP
2.75%
10 004
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master