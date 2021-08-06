Log in
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 02:53:22 am
48.57 EUR   +3.03%
RTL Group 2Q Revenue Increased; Raises 2021 Outlook

08/06/2021 | 02:28am EDT
By Mauro Orru

RTL Group SA on Friday posted higher revenue in the second quarter amid a strong recovery in TV advertising revenue, and it raised its outlook for the year.

The Luxembourg-based media company said revenue climbed to 1.61 billion euros ($1.91 billion) from EUR1.19 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

TV advertising revenue jumped to EUR726 million from EUR440 million last year, and even exceeded EUR718 million in the second quarter of 2019.

For the first half, net profit soared to EUR863 million from EUR94 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose to EUR483 million from EUR258 million, with the corresponding margin up to 16% from 9.7%.

"Adjusted Ebita and group profit were up significantly, driven by the recovery of TV advertising markets and the growth of our content production and streaming businesses" Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said.

For 2021, the company now expects revenue of around EUR6.5 billion, rather than around EUR6.2 billion as previously expected. Adjusted Ebita should be around EUR1.05 billion, instead of about EUR975 million.

Meanwhile, RTL Deutschland has agreed with Bertelsmann SE to acquire Gruner + Jahr's German publishing assets and brands for EUR230 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

The deal is expected to close in January next year, RTL Group said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 0227ET

