Oddo BHF confirms its 'Neutral' rating on RTL Group shares, with an unchanged target price of €40.



The broker reports that H1 2025 results were slightly above expectations, with EBITA of €160m compared with €158m expected by Oddo BHF. This performance, down 7% y-o-y, was penalised by a more difficult advertising trend than expected, particularly in Germany, but partially offset by a reduction in streaming-related losses.



The broker that the start of Q3 remains challenging, with July and August expected to be down by a mid-single digit percentage, while an improvement is anticipated from September onwards and into Q4.



Finally, the note reiterates the annual guidance, with 2025 EBITA expected to be €780m, supported by a gradual improvement in Fremantle's margin and lower losses in the streaming business.