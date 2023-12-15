LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Media group RTL Group is withdrawing from the Dutch TV market and selling its channels there to DPG Media for 1.1 billion euros. "After our original consolidation strategy for the Netherlands was blocked by the competition authority in January 2023, the sale to DPG Media is now the best strategic option for RTL Nederland and all stakeholders of the company," said RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe in a statement on Friday. "We look forward to the strategic partnership with DPG Media."

The move was well received on the stock market. RTL shares rose by around four and a half percent to 34.32 euros. Their annual loss thus melted to around 13 percent. The industry has been struggling for some time due to bleak advertising markets in a difficult economic environment.

RTL Group had originally wanted to merge its TV business with Talpa Network in the Netherlands, but this met with resistance from the competition authorities. RTL Group will continue to be present in the Netherlands with other businesses, such as its production subsidiary Fremantle. The television group is a subsidiary of the Bertelsmann media group.

RTL Nederland reportedly operates a TV channel family with five free TV channels (RTL 4, RTL 5, RTL 7, RTL 8 and RTL Z), three digital pay TV channels (RTL Lounge, RTL Crime, RTL Telekids) and an independent news organization. With 1.3 million paying subscribers, Videoland is the leading national streaming service in the Netherlands. In 2022, RTL Nederland achieved a total turnover of 636 million euros.

According to RTL Group, the sale is subject to regulatory approvals and the information and consultation processes with employee representatives. The transaction is expected to be completed around mid-2024. RTL Nederland has 800 employees.

As part of the sale agreement, RTL Group and DPG Media have also agreed a strategic partnership in the areas of technology, advertising marketing and content./bok/DP/mis