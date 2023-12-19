-
About RTL
Learn more about RTLAn introduction to RTL GroupAnnual Report 2022
Overview
Profile
Strategy
RTL brand
Compliance
Our history
Board
Board of Directors
Audit Committee
Nomination and Compensation Committee
Management
RTL Group
RTL Deutschland
RTL Nederland
RTL Hungary
RTL Luxembourg
RTL AdAlliance
Fremantle
Groupe M6
We Are Era
-
Business Units
Meet our business units
RTL is Europe's leading entertainment brand. With our TV channels, streaming services, radio stations and online platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Hungary and Luxembourg, we reach millions of people across Europe every day.
Overview
RTL Deutschland
RTL Nederland
RTL Hungary
RTL Luxembourg
RTL AdAlliance
Fremantle
Groupe M6
We Are Era
RTL Luxembourg goes United
26 April 2023 | RTL Luxembourg
-
Responsibility
Responsibility at RTL Group
At RTL, the focus of our responsibility commitment has always been to embrace independence and diversity in our people, our content and our businesses.
Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group
Overview
CEO statement
Our priorities
CR organisations
Our foundations
CR policies and reports
Our priorities
Content
Social and society
Climate change
-
Career
RTL and you - it's a matchRTL CareersJob searchRegister here
Job worlds at RTL
Entertainment
Journalism
Tech
Data
Digital Business
Broadcasting & Production
Sales
Marketing & Communications
Corporate Functions
Career at RTL
Entry Level
Your way to RTL
Your development
FAQ
Life at RTL
Who we are
Our benefits
-
Investor Relations
Investor Relations at RTLQuarterly statement January to September 2023Annual Report 2022
Overview
Key figures and outlook
Equity story
Our share
Dividends
Analysts' coverage
Financial publications
Calendar and events
Corporate governance
Dealing-related information
-
Media
MediaSubscribe to RTL Group press releasesRTL Media Hub: press archiveBrand portal
Overview
Press releases and news
Pictures and logos
Presentations
RTL stories - The podcast
Contact
In the first episode of RTL stories - The podcast, RTL Deutschland's Sonja Schwetje talks about her first day at RTL as an intern, AI's role in journalism and her passion about freedom of the press
30.11.23 | RTL Group
- ENDeutschEnglish
- About RTL
- An introduction to RTL Group
- Annual Report 2022
-
Overview
- Profile
- Strategy
- RTL brand
- Compliance
- Our history
-
Board
- Board of Directors
- Audit Committee
- Nomination and Compensation Committee
-
Management
- RTL Group
- RTL Deutschland
- RTL Nederland
- RTL Hungary
- RTL Luxembourg
- RTL AdAlliance
- Fremantle
- Groupe M6
- We Are Era
- Business Units
-
Overview
- RTL Deutschland
- RTL Nederland
- RTL Hungary
- RTL Luxembourg
- RTL AdAlliance
- Fremantle
- Groupe M6
- We Are Era
- Overview
- Responsibility
-
Overview
- CEO statement
- Our priorities
- CR organisations
- Our foundations
- CR policies and reports
-
Our priorities
- Content
- Social and society
- Climate change
- Overview
- Career
- RTL Careers
- Job search
- Register here
-
Job worlds at RTL
- Entertainment
- Journalism
- Tech
- Data
- Digital Business
- Broadcasting & Production
- Sales
- Marketing & Communications
- Corporate Functions
-
Career at RTL
- Entry Level
- Your way to RTL
- Your development
- FAQ
-
Life at RTL
- Who we are
- Our benefits
- Investor Relations
- Quarterly statement January to September 2023
- Annual Report 2022
-
Overview
- Key figures and outlook
- Equity story
- Our share
- Dividends
- Analysts' coverage
- Financial publications
- Calendar and events
- Corporate governance
- Dealing-related information
- Media
- Subscribe to RTL Group press releases
- RTL Media Hub: press archive
- Brand portal
-
Overview
- Press releases and news
- Pictures and logos
- Presentations
- RTL stories - The podcast
- Contact
- Deutsch| Englisch
The innovative partnership between the leading German pay and free-to-air TV broadcasters, which is unique in the German TV market so far, has the goal of delivering greater value to both Sky and RTL Deutschland viewers.
The two-year partnership will see seven Formula 1 races broadcast live on RTL in Germany, alongside one game from the English Premier League per match week on RTL+, and three conference broadcasts of the 2nd Bundesliga on RTL. As part of the commercial agreement, Sky Deutschland will receive rights to two Europa League or Europa Conference League games per match week, providing subscribers access to premium live sport every Thursday. The partnership additionally includes select highlights rights, Sky fiction blockbusters and close collaboration in production and on-screen editorial between the two broadcasters.
Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, says: "With an unmissable schedule, Sky Sport is known by sports fans as the leading pay-TV broadcaster of live sport. By creating this innovative partnership with RTL Deutschland, we will provide even more viewers with a showcase of those exciting sporting moments executed by the brilliant team at Sky Sport as a sample of what is on offer from a full subscription. As consumer habits evolve and change over time, it is our role to anticipate and provide solutions that make life easier for the viewer. This partnership represents that thinking in action and we are excited to join forces with RTL Deutschland."
Stephan Schmitter, Chief Content Officer and incoming CEO of RTL Deutschland, says: "RTL Deutschland is the place for fantastic live sport and magical sport events in free-to-air TV and streaming. As the German free-TV market leader, we want to offer our viewers the best possible content - both on RTL and on our streaming service RTL+. Our new content partnership with Sky is the next major step for our 'all-inclusive entertainment' promise, as it perfectly complements our fiction and sports offering of football, American football and motorsport. At the same time, we ensure the greatest possible exposure across free-TV and streaming for Sky's highly attractive sports rights, produced by great sport teams on both sides."
- Seven Formula 1 races per season on RTL, alongside every qualifying session and the first race of the season on all RTL platforms
- Three 2nd Bundesliga conference broadcasts per season on RTL
- One Premier League game per match week on RTL+
- Select highlights and news clips
- Two Europa League or Europa Conference League games per match week on Sky
- High-end fiction formats from Sky non-exclusive on RTL+, such as Der Pass and Das Boot
The partnership will begin in 2024, with details of the specific races and matches to be confirmed nearer to the time of broadcast. Sharing live sport and content is the start of a broader partnership between RTL Deutschland and Sky Deutschland, with the ambition of finding further ways to share content in the future.
Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment providers in Germany, Austriaand Switzerland. Itsprogrammeoffering consists of the best live sports, exclusive series, the latest films, a wide range of children's programmes, exciting documentariesand entertaining shows - including Sky Originals. Viewers can watch the programmeat home and on the go via Sky Q and Wow. The Sky Q entertainment platform offers everything from a single source: Sky and free TV channels, thousands of films and series on demand, media libraries and many other apps. With Wow, customers can stream series, filmsand live sportflexibly in terms of location and time and on a monthly cancelable basis. Sky Deutschland, headquartered in Unterföhringnear Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to Europe's leading media and entertainment group Sky.
Oliver Fahlbusch
Executive Vice President Communications & Investor Relations, RTL Group
+352 / 24 86 5200
oliver.fahlbusch@rtl.com
Irina Mettner-Isfort
Vice President Media & Investor Relations, RTL Group
+49 221 456 56410
irina.mettner.isfort@rtl.com
RTL is Europe's leading entertainment brand standing for entertainment, independent journalism, inspiration, energy and attitude. With our TV channels, streaming services, radio stations and online platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Hungary and Luxembourg, we reach millions of people across Europe every day. The RTL brand is owned by RTL Group.
About RTL Group
RTL Group is a leading entertainment company across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, with interests in 56 television channels, seven streaming services and 36 radio stations. The Group's families of TV channels are either number one or number two in six European countries, while RTL Group owns or has interests in radio stations in France, Germany, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Deutschland is the Group's largest business unit and Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio, digital and publishing. RTL Group's streaming services include RTL+ in Germany and Hungary, Videoland in the Netherlands and 6play in France. Fremantle is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, responsible for around 12,000 hours of programming per year, alongside an international network of teams operating in 27 countries. The streaming tech company Bedrock and the ad-tech company Smartclip are also owned by RTL Group. As a market leader, RTL Group strives to foster alliances and partnerships within the European media industry, for example by building one-stop advertising sales houses in Germany and the Netherlands with Ad Alliance and driving international advertising sales with RTL AdAlliance. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the MDAX stock index.
Support
Terms of use
ContactPrivacy Center
Discover RTL
RTL+
RTL News
Careers
Management
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
RTL Group SA published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 11:09:09 UTC.