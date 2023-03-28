RTL S A : Annual Report 2022

Key ﬁgures
RTL Group share price development for January to December 2022 based on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) against MDAX,
Euro Stoxx 600 Media (SXMP) and ProSiebenSat1
RTL Group revenue split
40.5 %
TV advertising
2.7 %
Distribution revenue
RTL Group's revenue is well diversiﬁed, with 40.5 per cent from TV advertising, 22.6 per cent from content, 17.1 per cent from digital activities, 6.1 per cent from distribution revenue, 2.7 per cent from radio advertising, and 11.0 per cent from other revenue.
6.1 %
Key ﬁguresRevenue
2018-2022 (€ million)
22
Adjusted EBITA*
2018-2022 (€ million)
7,224
22
1,083
|
21
|
6,637
|
20
|
6,017
|
19
|
6,651
|
191,156
|
18
|
6,505
|
1,171
211,152
20853
18
* See Key performance indicators on pages 58 to 59
|
Group proﬁt
|
2018-2022 (€ million)
|
22
|
766
|
225,213
|
1,454
|
5,304*
2018-2022 (€ million)
2120625
1918
Market capitalisation* 22
864 785
2018-2022 (€ billion)
6.1
217.2
20
Equity
21
204,353
193,825
183,553
*This ﬁgure has been adjusted (see note 1.30)
Total dividend/dividend yield per share
2018-2022
22
215.00
*As of 31 December
(€)
(%)
4.00
9.5
10.3
3.00 Nil*
8.9
-
4.00** 6.3
* On 2 April 2020, RTL Group's Board of Directors decided to withdraw its earlier proposal of a €4.00 per share dividend in respect of the ﬁscal year 2019, due to the Covid-19 outbreak ** Including an interim dividend of €1.00 per share, paid in September 2018
Operating cash conversion rate* 22
2018-2022 (%)
54
19
18
105
*Calculated as operating pre-tax free cash ﬂow as a percentage of Adjusted
90
EBITA. See Key performance indicators on pages 58 to 59 for further information on Adjusted EBITA
Streaming revenue*
2019-2022 (€ million)
22267
212019
*Streaming revenue includes SVOD, TVOD, in-stream and distribution revenue from RTL+ in Germany and Hungary and Videoland/RTL XL in the Netherlands
223 170
141
From top left to bottom right: Sisi from RTL Deutschland; entertainment format
La France a Un Incroyable Talent
(Got Talent) from Fremantle; Let's Dance from RTL Deutschland; award winning drama ﬁlm Bones and All from Fremantle and documentary series André Hazes from RTL Nederland.
Contents
RTL Group Annual Report 2022
Corporate information
Financial information
|
8
|
Chief Executive's report
|
38
|
Directors' report
|
14
|
Our role in society
|
99
|
Management responsibility statement
|
20
|
Chairman's statement
|
100
|
Consolidated ﬁnancial statements
|
24
|
The Board
|
105
|
Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements
|
29
|
Executive Committee
|
181
|
Audit report
|
30
|
Remuneration report
|
189
|
Glossary
|
194
|
Credits
|
195
|
Five-year summary