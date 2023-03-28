Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RTL Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:45:24 2023-03-28 am EDT
44.06 EUR   -0.90%
Rtl S A : Annual Report 2022
PU
02:36aProSiebenSat.1 focuses on entertainment and Joyn - growth through acquisitions
DP
03/26TV ratings: International soccer match ahead of 'Verstehen Sie Spaß?
DP
RTL S A : Annual Report 2022

03/28/2023 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key ﬁgures

RTL Group share price development for January to December 2022 based on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) against MDAX,

Euro Stoxx 600 Media (SXMP) and ProSiebenSat1

RTL Group revenue split

Radio advertising

40.5 %

TV advertising

2.7 %

Distribution revenue

RTL Group's revenue is well diversiﬁed, with 40.5 per cent from TV advertising, 22.6 per cent from content, 17.1 per cent from digital activities, 6.1 per cent from distribution revenue, 2.7 per cent from radio advertising, and 11.0 per cent from other revenue.

6.1 %

Key ﬁguresRevenue

2018-2022 (€ million)

22

Adjusted EBITA*

2018-2022 (€ million)

7,224

22

1,083

21

6,637

20

6,017

19

6,651

191,156

18

6,505

1,171

211,152

20853

18

* See Key performance indicators on pages 58 to 59

Group proﬁt

2018-2022 (€ million)

22

766

225,213

1,454

5,304*

2018-2022 (€ million)

2120625

1918

Market capitalisation* 22

864 785

2018-2022 (€ billion)

6.1

217.2

20

Equity

21

204,353

193,825

183,553

*This ﬁgure has been adjusted (see note 1.30)

Total dividend/dividend yield per share

2018-2022

22

215.00

  • 6.2 20

  • 196.8 19 187.2 18

*As of 31 December

(€)

(%)

4.00

9.5

10.3

3.00 Nil*

8.9

-

4.00** 6.3

* On 2 April 2020, RTL Group's Board of Directors decided to withdraw its earlier proposal of a €4.00 per share dividend in respect of the ﬁscal year 2019, due to the Covid-19 outbreak ** Including an interim dividend of €1.00 per share, paid in September 2018

Operating cash conversion rate* 22

2018-2022 (%)

54

  • 21114

  • 20123

19

18

105

*Calculated as operating pre-tax free cash ﬂow as a percentage of Adjusted

90

EBITA. See Key performance indicators on pages 58 to 59 for further information on Adjusted EBITA

Streaming revenue*

2019-2022 (€ million)

22267

212019

*Streaming revenue includes SVOD, TVOD, in-stream and distribution revenue from RTL+ in Germany and Hungary and Videoland/RTL XL in the Netherlands

223 170

141

From top left to bottom right: Sisi from RTL Deutschland; entertainment format

La France a Un Incroyable Talent

(Got Talent) from Fremantle; Let's Dance from RTL Deutschland; award winning drama ﬁlm Bones and All from Fremantle and documentary series André Hazes from RTL Nederland.

Contents

RTL Group Annual Report 2022

Corporate information

Financial information

8

Chief Executive's report

38

Directors' report

14

Our role in society

99

Management responsibility statement

20

Chairman's statement

100

Consolidated ﬁnancial statements

24

The Board

105

Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

29

Executive Committee

181

Audit report

30

Remuneration report

189

Glossary

194

Credits

195

Five-year summary

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 212 M 7 775 M 7 775 M
Net income 2022 625 M 673 M 673 M
Net cash 2022 508 M 548 M 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 9,05%
Capitalization 6 880 M 7 418 M 7 418 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,46 €
Average target price 45,16 €
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.12.73%7 418
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.47.68%34 847
FOX CORPORATION10.73%17 348
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.43%6 188
TEGNA INC.-23.74%3 613
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-28.16%2 986
