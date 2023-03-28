RTL S A : Annual Report 2022

Key ﬁgures

RTL Group share price development for January to December 2022 based on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) against MDAX,

Euro Stoxx 600 Media (SXMP) and ProSiebenSat1

RTL Group revenue split

Radio advertising

40.5 %

TV advertising

2.7 %

Distribution revenue

RTL Group's revenue is well diversiﬁed, with 40.5 per cent from TV advertising, 22.6 per cent from content, 17.1 per cent from digital activities, 6.1 per cent from distribution revenue, 2.7 per cent from radio advertising, and 11.0 per cent from other revenue.

6.1 %

Key ﬁguresRevenue

2018-2022 (€ million)

22

Adjusted EBITA*

2018-2022 (€ million)

7,224

22

1,083

21 6,637 20 6,017 19 6,651 191,156 18 6,505 1,171 211,152

20853

18

* See Key performance indicators on pages 58 to 59

Group proﬁt 2018-2022 (€ million) 22 766 225,213 1,454 5,304* 2018-2022 (€ million)

2120625

1918

Market capitalisation* 22

864 785

2018-2022 (€ billion)

6.1

217.2

20

Equity

21

204,353

193,825

183,553

*This ﬁgure has been adjusted (see note 1.30)

Total dividend/dividend yield per share

2018-2022

22

215.00

6.2 20

196.8 19 187.2 18

*As of 31 December

(€)

(%)

4.00

9.5

10.3

3.00 Nil*

8.9

-

4.00** 6.3

* On 2 April 2020, RTL Group's Board of Directors decided to withdraw its earlier proposal of a €4.00 per share dividend in respect of the ﬁscal year 2019, due to the Covid-19 outbreak ** Including an interim dividend of €1.00 per share, paid in September 2018

Operating cash conversion rate* 22

2018-2022 (%)

54

21114

20123

19

18

105

*Calculated as operating pre-tax free cash ﬂow as a percentage of Adjusted

90

EBITA. See Key performance indicators on pages 58 to 59 for further information on Adjusted EBITA

Streaming revenue*

2019-2022 (€ million)

22267

212019

*Streaming revenue includes SVOD, TVOD, in-stream and distribution revenue from RTL+ in Germany and Hungary and Videoland/RTL XL in the Netherlands

223 170

141

From top left to bottom right: Sisi from RTL Deutschland; entertainment format

La France a Un Incroyable Talent

(Got Talent) from Fremantle; Let's Dance from RTL Deutschland; award winning drama ﬁlm Bones and All from Fremantle and documentary series André Hazes from RTL Nederland.

