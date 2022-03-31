Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/31 11:50:11 am EDT
50.65 EUR   +0.30%
11:36aRTL S A : Belgium transaction closed
PU
03/25RTL S A : Convening notice for RTL Group's annual general meeting 2022 now available
PU
03/21RTL GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
RTL S A : Belgium transaction closed

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
About RTL Group

RTL Group is a leading entertainment company across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, with interests in 64 television channels, nine streaming services and 36 radio stations. The Group's families of TV channels are either number one or number two in eight European countries. RTL Deutschland is the Group's largest business unit and Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio, digital and publishing. RTL Group's streaming services include RTL+ in Germany, Videoland in the Netherlands and 6play and Salto in France. Fremantle is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, responsible for around 12,000 hours of programming per year, alongside an international network of teams operating in more than 25 countries.

Find out more on company.rtl.com.

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 539 M 7 298 M 7 298 M
Net income 2021 626 M 699 M 699 M
Net cash 2021 393 M 439 M 439 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 8,71%
Capitalization 7 815 M 8 722 M 8 722 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 17 650
Free-Float 23,7%
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,50 €
Average target price 56,42 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.8.32%8 722
FOX CORPORATION8.78%21 777
DISCOVERY, INC.9.18%17 052
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK4.82%10 057
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.24.86%7 730
TEGNA INC.21.39%4 967