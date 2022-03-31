RTL S A : Belgium transaction closed

About RTL Group

RTL Group is a leading entertainment company across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, with interests in 64 television channels, nine streaming services and 36 radio stations. The Group's families of TV channels are either number one or number two in eight European countries. RTL Deutschland is the Group's largest business unit and Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio, digital and publishing. RTL Group's streaming services include RTL+ in Germany, Videoland in the Netherlands and 6play and Salto in France. Fremantle is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, responsible for around 12,000 hours of programming per year, alongside an international network of teams operating in more than 25 countries.

