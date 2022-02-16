Log in
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
RTL S A : Deutschland agrees on extensive programme volume deal with WarnerMedia to strengthen +

02/16/2022 | 04:34am EST
About RTL Group

RTL Group is a leader across broadcast, content and digital, with interests in 67 television channels, ten streaming services and 38 radio stations. RTL Group also produces and distributes content throughout the world. The television portfolio of Europe's largest commercial broadcaster includes RTL in Germany, M6 in France, the RTL channels in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Croatia and Hungary, and Antena 3 in Spain. RTL Group's families of TV channels are either the number one or number two in eight European countries. RTL Group's largest unit - RTL Deutschland - is Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio and digital publishing with premium brands such as Stern and Geo. The Group's flagship radio station is RTL in France, and it also owns or has interests in other radio stations in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Group's content business, Fremantle, is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content. Fremantle has an international network of teams across production and distribution, operating in more than 25 countries, producing 12,700 hours of original programming and distributing over 30,000 hours of content worldwide. Combining the streaming services of its broadcasters (such as RTL+, 6play, Salto, Videoland), the digital video company We Are Era, and Fremantle's more than 460 YouTube channels, RTL Group has become the leading European media company in digital video. RTL Group also owns the ad-tech businesses Smartclip and Yospace, as well as the streaming-tech company Bedrock. RTL AdConnect is RTL Group's international advertising sales house. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the SDAX stock index.

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 539 M 7 429 M 7 429 M
Net income 2021 637 M 724 M 724 M
Net cash 2021 393 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 8,33%
Capitalization 8 105 M 9 209 M 9 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 15 960
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 52,80 €
Average target price 56,20 €
Spread / Average Target 6,44%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.13.26%9 209
FOX CORPORATION16.94%23 291
DISCOVERY, INC.29.61%20 099
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-22.15%7 467
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.20.79%7 457
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-15.03%4 837