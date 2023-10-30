Press releases and news
Overview
Press releases and news
Expanding the portfolio
30.10.23 | RTL Group
Mipcom highlights
20.10.23 | RTL Group
RTL+ goes all inclusive
19.10.23 | RTL Group
Celebrating 30 years of Enex
17.10.23 | RTL Group
RTL Group interim results 2023
08.08.23 | RTL Group
Virtual Management Meeting June 2023
20.06.23 | RTL Group
Quarterly statement January to March 2023
04.05.23 | RTL Group
RTL Nederland goes United
02.05.23 | RTL Nederland
RTL Luxembourg goes United
27.04.23 | RTL Luxembourg
RTL Group full-year results 2022
16.03.23 | RTL Group
RTL Deutschland reorganises its publishing business
07.02.23 | RTL Deutschland
No approval expected for the proposed merger of RTL Nederland and Talpa Network
30.01.23 | RTL Nederland
Stephan Schmitter to strengthen the Management Board of RTL Deutschland
17.11.22 | RTL Deutschland
Quarterly statement January to September 2022
04.11.22 | RTL Group
RTL+ is coming to Hungary
21.10.22 | RTL Hungary
RTL Group to keep its controlling stake in Groupe M6
03.10.22 | RTL Group
One unified employer brand: RTL launches new career website
07.09.22 | RTL Group
RTL Hungary goes United
02.09.22 | RTL Hungary
Two new members for RTL Deutschland's Management Board
29.08.22 | RTL Deutschland
New Management Board for RTL Deutschland
17.08.22 | RTL Deutschland
RTL+ launches new music app RTL+ Musik
16.08.22 | RTL Deutschland
RTL Group interim results 2022
05.08.22 | RTL Group
RTL Group quarterly statement Q1/2022
06.05.22 | RTL Group
The RTL Group Annual Report 2021 is out now
27.04.22 | RTL Group
Reporting on all fronts
30.03.22 | RTL Group
Fremantle and Angeline Jolie agree on deal
04.03.22 | Fremantle
RTL Group returns to MDAX
04.03.23 | RTL Group
One subscription for all media
05.11.21 | RTL Deutschland
A union for sustainable growth
RTL Group
Transforming RTL Group
18.11.21 | RTL Group
RTL Group full-year results 2021
17.03.22 | RTL Group
New leadership for RTL Deutschland
01.09.21 | RTL Deutschland
#united
14.09.21 | RTL Group
Quarterly statement
04.11.21 | RTL Group
RTL is Europe's leading entertainment brand standing for entertainment, independent journalism, inspiration, energy and attitude. With our TV channels, streaming services, radio stations and online platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Hungary and Luxembourg, we reach millions of people across Europe every day. The RTL brand is owned by RTL Group.

About RTL Group

RTL Group is a leading entertainment company across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, with interests in 56 television channels, seven streaming services and 36 radio stations. The Group's families of TV channels are either number one or number two in six European countries, while RTL Group owns or has interests in radio stations in France, Germany, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Deutschland is the Group's largest business unit and Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio, digital and publishing. RTL Group's streaming services include RTL+ in Germany and Hungary, Videoland in the Netherlands and 6play in France. Fremantle is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, responsible for around 12,000 hours of programming per year, alongside an international network of teams operating in 27 countries. The streaming tech company Bedrock and the ad-tech company Smartclip are also owned by RTL Group. As a market leader, RTL Group strives to foster alliances and partnerships within the European media industry, for example by building one-stop advertising sales houses in Germany and the Netherlands with Ad Alliance and driving international advertising sales with RTL AdAlliance. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the MDAX stock index.

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 11:32:45 UTC.