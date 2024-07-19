Fremantle acquires a majority share in Amant
  • About RTL

    Learn more about RTL

    An introduction to RTL Group
    Annual Report 2023

    Overview

    Profile

    Strategy

    RTL brand

    Compliance

    Our history

    Board

    Board of Directors

    Audit Committee

    Nomination and Compensation Committee

    Management

    RTL Group

    RTL Deutschland

    RTL Nederland

    RTL Hungary

    RTL Luxembourg

    RTL AdAlliance

    Fremantle

    Groupe M6

    We Are Era

  • Business Units

    Meet our business units

    RTL is Europe's leading entertainment brand. With our TV channels, streaming services, radio stations and online platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Hungary and Luxembourg, we reach millions of people across Europe every day.

    Overview

    RTL Deutschland

    RTL Nederland

    RTL Hungary

    RTL Luxembourg

    RTL AdAlliance

    Fremantle

    Groupe M6

    We Are Era

    RTL Luxembourg goes United

    26 April 2023 | RTL Luxembourg

  • Responsibility

    Responsibility at RTL Group

    At RTL, the focus of our responsibility commitment has always been to embrace independence and diversity in our people, our content and our businesses.

    Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group

    Overview

    CEO statement

    Our priorities

    CR organisations

    Our foundations

    CR policies and reports

    Our priorities

    Content

    Social and society

    Climate change

  • Career

    RTL and you - it's a match

    RTL Careers
    Job search
    Register here

    Job worlds at RTL

    Entertainment

    Journalism

    Tech

    Data

    Digital Business

    Broadcasting & Production

    Sales

    Marketing & Communications

    Corporate Functions

    Career at RTL

    Entry Level

    Your way to RTL

    Your development

    FAQ

    Life at RTL

    Who we are

    Our benefits

  • Investor Relations

    Investor Relations at RTL

    Quarterly statement January to March 2024
    Full-year results 2023
    Annual Report 2023
    Subscribe to RTL Group press releases

    Overview

    Key figures and outlook

    Equity story

    Our share

    Dividends

    Analysts' coverage

    Financial publications

    Calendar and events

    Corporate governance

    Dealing-related information

  • Media

    Media

    Subscribe to RTL Group press releases
    RTL Media Hub: press archive
    Brand portal

    Overview

    Press releases and news

    Pictures and logos

    Presentations

    RTL stories - The podcast

    Contact

    10 years at RTL: Jean-Baptiste Moggio

    15.07.24 | RTL Group

  • EN
    DeutschEnglish
  • About RTL
    • An introduction to RTL Group
    • Annual Report 2023
    • Overview
      • Profile
      • Strategy
      • RTL brand
      • Compliance
      • Our history
    • Board
      • Board of Directors
      • Audit Committee
      • Nomination and Compensation Committee
    • Management
      • RTL Group
      • RTL Deutschland
      • RTL Nederland
      • RTL Hungary
      • RTL Luxembourg
      • RTL AdAlliance
      • Fremantle
      • Groupe M6
      • We Are Era
  • Business Units
    • Overview
      • RTL Deutschland
      • RTL Nederland
      • RTL Hungary
      • RTL Luxembourg
      • RTL AdAlliance
      • Fremantle
      • Groupe M6
      • We Are Era
  • Responsibility
    • Overview
      • CEO statement
      • Our priorities
      • CR organisations
      • Our foundations
      • CR policies and reports
    • Our priorities
      • Content
      • Social and society
      • Climate change
  • Career
    • RTL Careers
    • Job search
    • Register here
    • Job worlds at RTL
      • Entertainment
      • Journalism
      • Tech
      • Data
      • Digital Business
      • Broadcasting & Production
      • Sales
      • Marketing & Communications
      • Corporate Functions
    • Career at RTL
      • Entry Level
      • Your way to RTL
      • Your development
      • FAQ
    • Life at RTL
      • Who we are
      • Our benefits
  • Investor Relations
    • Quarterly statement January to March 2024
    • Full-year results 2023
    • Annual Report 2023
    • Subscribe to RTL Group press releases
    • Overview
      • Key figures and outlook
      • Equity story
      • Our share
      • Dividends
      • Analysts' coverage
      • Financial publications
      • Calendar and events
      • Corporate governance
      • Dealing-related information
  • Media
    • Subscribe to RTL Group press releases
    • RTL Media Hub: press archive
    • Brand portal
    • Overview
      • Press releases and news
      • Pictures and logos
      • Presentations
      • RTL stories - The podcast
      • Contact
  • Deutsch|Englisch
Back
Back
Press releases and news
Fremantle acquires a majority share in Amant
Share
Fremantle Netherlands has acquired a majority share in Amant productions - a Dutch production house founded in 2023 by Sabine Feij and Jereon Compeer.

Amant, which focuses on (workplace) reality and human interest, has a strong eye for young talent - making the production house a place where young creators have the opportunity to learn and grow. The partnership strengthens Fremantle's position in the rapidly changing media landscape.

Georgette Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe, says: "When we heard that Jeroen and Sabine intended to start a new production company together, we immediately entered into conversation. Both have a lot of experience, a good reputation and an extensive network of both experienced and young creators. In addition, they have a keen eye for successfully reintroducing already existing format titles. With a catalogue like Fremantle's, that offers tremendous prospects. Fremantle therefore sees in Amant a partner with a complementary scope. We are greatly looking forward to this cooperation.

Sabine Feij and Jeroen Compeer, Founders of Amant, say: "From the first conversation with Fremantle, it felt like a strong match. Now that we have officially joined forces, it gives us even more clout to grow Amant and we can start creating more unique and impactful stories as a result."

Throughout their careers in the media industry, founders Sabine Feij and Jereon Compeer have gained extensive experience across various genres. They both started their careers focusing on fact-driven formats and talk shows, working as editors, reporters and chief editors for programmes such as Jinek, Keuringsdienst van Waarde, Vijf jaar later (Five years later), Expeditie Robinson and Love in the Wild. Sabine and Jereon both worked as Editors-in-Chief at EndemolShine Netherlands, responsible for reality shows such as Lego Masters, Holland's Next Top Model, Big Brother, Staatsloterij: Puur Geluk (State lottery: Pure luck) and The Heir. In 2021, Sabine became responsible for Dutch unscripted titles at HBO Max while Jereon took on a similar role at Prime Video.

Amant, which previously co-produced Help My Man Is a Handyman with Fremantle for RTL 4, is currently producing Welcome to the Family! for KRO-NCRV, with a new programme for RTL 5 planned for this autumn.

Contacts

Oliver Fahlbusch

Executive Vice President Communications & Investor Relations, RTL Group

+352 / 24 86 5200

oliver.fahlbusch@rtl.com

Irina Mettner-Isfort

Vice President Media & Investor Relations

+49 221 456 56410

irina.mettner.isfort@rtl.com

RTL is Europe's leading entertainment brand standing for entertainment, independent journalism, inspiration, energy and attitude. With our TV channels, streaming services, radio stations and online platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Hungary and Luxembourg, we reach millions of people across Europe every day. The RTL brand is owned by RTL Group.

About RTL Group

RTL Group is a leading entertainment company across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, with interests in 60 television channels, seven streaming services and 36 radio stations. The Group's families of TV channels are either number one or number two in six European countries, while RTL Group owns or has interests in radio stations in France, Germany, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Deutschland is the Group's largest business unit and Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio, digital and publishing. RTL Group's streaming services include RTL+ in Germany and Hungary, Videoland in the Netherlands and M6+ in France. Fremantle is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, responsible for more than 11,000 hours of programming per year, alongside an international network of teams operating in 27 countries. The streaming tech company Bedrock and the ad-tech company Smartclip are also owned by RTL Group. As a market leader, RTL Group strives to foster alliances and partnerships within the European media industry, for example by building a one-stop advertising sales house in Germany with Ad Alliance and driving international advertising sales with RTL AdAlliance. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the MDAX stock index.

Support

Terms of use

Contact

Privacy Center

Discover RTL

RTL+

RTL News

Careers

Management

Home
to the top
© 2024 RTL Group SA

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 14:18:06 UTC.