Fremantle Netherlands has acquired a majority share in Amant productions - a Dutch production house founded in 2023 by Sabine Feij and Jereon Compeer.

Amant, which focuses on (workplace) reality and human interest, has a strong eye for young talent - making the production house a place where young creators have the opportunity to learn and grow. The partnership strengthens Fremantle's position in the rapidly changing media landscape.

Georgette Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe, says: "When we heard that Jeroen and Sabine intended to start a new production company together, we immediately entered into conversation. Both have a lot of experience, a good reputation and an extensive network of both experienced and young creators. In addition, they have a keen eye for successfully reintroducing already existing format titles. With a catalogue like Fremantle's, that offers tremendous prospects. Fremantle therefore sees in Amant a partner with a complementary scope. We are greatly looking forward to this cooperation.

Sabine Feij and Jeroen Compeer, Founders of Amant, say: "From the first conversation with Fremantle, it felt like a strong match. Now that we have officially joined forces, it gives us even more clout to grow Amant and we can start creating more unique and impactful stories as a result."

Throughout their careers in the media industry, founders Sabine Feij and Jereon Compeer have gained extensive experience across various genres. They both started their careers focusing on fact-driven formats and talk shows, working as editors, reporters and chief editors for programmes such as Jinek, Keuringsdienst van Waarde, Vijf jaar later (Five years later), Expeditie Robinson and Love in the Wild. Sabine and Jereon both worked as Editors-in-Chief at EndemolShine Netherlands, responsible for reality shows such as Lego Masters, Holland's Next Top Model, Big Brother, Staatsloterij: Puur Geluk (State lottery: Pure luck) and The Heir. In 2021, Sabine became responsible for Dutch unscripted titles at HBO Max while Jereon took on a similar role at Prime Video.

Amant, which previously co-produced Help My Man Is a Handyman with Fremantle for RTL 4, is currently producing Welcome to the Family! for KRO-NCRV, with a new programme for RTL 5 planned for this autumn.