Amant, which focuses on (workplace) reality and human interest, has a strong eye for young talent - making the production house a place where young creators have the opportunity to learn and grow. The partnership strengthens Fremantle's position in the rapidly changing media landscape.
Georgette Schlick, CEO Fremantle Northern Europe, says: "When we heard that Jeroen and Sabine intended to start a new production company together, we immediately entered into conversation. Both have a lot of experience, a good reputation and an extensive network of both experienced and young creators. In addition, they have a keen eye for successfully reintroducing already existing format titles. With a catalogue like Fremantle's, that offers tremendous prospects. Fremantle therefore sees in Amant a partner with a complementary scope. We are greatly looking forward to this cooperation.
Sabine Feij and Jeroen Compeer, Founders of Amant, say: "From the first conversation with Fremantle, it felt like a strong match. Now that we have officially joined forces, it gives us even more clout to grow Amant and we can start creating more unique and impactful stories as a result."
Throughout their careers in the media industry, founders Sabine Feij and Jereon Compeer have gained extensive experience across various genres. They both started their careers focusing on fact-driven formats and talk shows, working as editors, reporters and chief editors for programmes such as Jinek, Keuringsdienst van Waarde, Vijf jaar later (Five years later), Expeditie Robinson and Love in the Wild. Sabine and Jereon both worked as Editors-in-Chief at EndemolShine Netherlands, responsible for reality shows such as Lego Masters, Holland's Next Top Model, Big Brother, Staatsloterij: Puur Geluk (State lottery: Pure luck) and The Heir. In 2021, Sabine became responsible for Dutch unscripted titles at HBO Max while Jereon took on a similar role at Prime Video.
Amant, which previously co-produced Help My Man Is a Handyman with Fremantle for RTL 4, is currently producing Welcome to the Family! for KRO-NCRV, with a new programme for RTL 5 planned for this autumn.
Oliver Fahlbusch
Executive Vice President Communications & Investor Relations, RTL Group
+352 / 24 86 5200
oliver.fahlbusch@rtl.com
Irina Mettner-Isfort
Vice President Media & Investor Relations
+49 221 456 56410
irina.mettner.isfort@rtl.com
RTL is Europe's leading entertainment brand standing for entertainment, independent journalism, inspiration, energy and attitude. With our TV channels, streaming services, radio stations and online platforms in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Hungary and Luxembourg, we reach millions of people across Europe every day. The RTL brand is owned by RTL Group.
About RTL Group
RTL Group is a leading entertainment company across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, with interests in 60 television channels, seven streaming services and 36 radio stations. The Group's families of TV channels are either number one or number two in six European countries, while RTL Group owns or has interests in radio stations in France, Germany, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Deutschland is the Group's largest business unit and Germany's first cross-media champion, operating across TV, streaming, radio, digital and publishing. RTL Group's streaming services include RTL+ in Germany and Hungary, Videoland in the Netherlands and M6+ in France. Fremantle is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, responsible for more than 11,000 hours of programming per year, alongside an international network of teams operating in 27 countries. The streaming tech company Bedrock and the ad-tech company Smartclip are also owned by RTL Group. As a market leader, RTL Group strives to foster alliances and partnerships within the European media industry, for example by building a one-stop advertising sales house in Germany with Ad Alliance and driving international advertising sales with RTL AdAlliance. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the MDAX stock index.
