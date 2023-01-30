Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:46 2023-01-30 am EST
44.30 EUR   -0.32%
02:04aRtl S A : No approval expected for the proposed merger of RTL Nederland and Talpa Network
PU
01/29TV ratings: ZDF 'heute Show' returns as usual in 2023
DP
01/29TV ratings: RTL Jungle Camp cracks 4 million mark before finale
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RTL S A : No approval expected for the proposed merger of RTL Nederland and Talpa Network

01/30/2023 | 02:04am EST
Bitte loggen Sie sich hier ein

The Dutch competition authority ACM has informed RTL Group and Talpa Network that the authority will not approve the proposed merger of RTL Nederland and Talpa Network, initially announced on 22 June 2021.

Since the initial announcement of the planned transaction, RTL Group and Talpa Network have fully cooperated with ACM during its in-depth review. Most recently, both parties made proposals to address and mitigate the concerns raised by ACM regarding the position of the combined group in the Dutch TV advertising market. The proposed remedy was to completely outsource the advertising sales of Talpa Network's TV channels to Mediahuis Nederland. However, ACM has now indicated to RTL Group and Talpa Network that the market test did not sufficiently mitigate its concerns. This stops the current merger process. ACM will likely need a few weeks to finalise the formal decision.

RTL Group and Talpa Network regret that ACM did not take into account the speed and extent of the changes in the Dutch media landscape and the impact of these changes on local media companies. They continue to firmly believe that a merger of RTL Nederland and Talpa Network would have been the right strategic response to the challenges resulting from the increased competition with the international platforms.

Quotes

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, says: "RTL Nederland is and will remain a key asset for RTL Group - it is highly profitable with a strong family of channels which scored excellent audience ratings and financial results in 2022. Under the leadership of CEO Sven Sauvé, RTL Nederland has built Videoland, one of the most successful European streaming services. Together with our excellent local management team, we will continue to grow RTL Nederland across TV, streaming and digital. I would like to thank all colleagues at RTL and Talpa Network who have worked on the proposed merger with great dedication. We remain convinced that market consolidation is necessary to compete with the global tech platforms - and that market consolidation will happen in the European TV markets sooner or later."

Sven Sauvé, CEO of RTL Nederland, says: "Despite the decision of the authorities, we remain convinced that, together with Talpa Network, we could have created new opportunities in the Dutch media landscape. However, we are a company with a strong vision and investment power. We can assure our viewers, creators and business partners of our unwavering commitment to build on RTL's strong position as a leading Dutch media company. A position that benefits all. RTL Nederland is in good shape, we have an excellent workforce and, with the full support of our shareholder, we will continue to expand our position in the TV, digital and streaming domain."

Attachments

Disclaimer

RTL Group SA published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 216 M 7 833 M 7 833 M
Net income 2022 632 M 686 M 686 M
Net cash 2022 557 M 604 M 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 9,52%
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 465 M 7 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 650
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,44 €
Average target price 43,30 €
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.12.68%7 465
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.42.51%36 207
FOX CORPORATION11.46%17 834
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.75%7 706
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK5.83%4 438
TEGNA INC.-7.31%4 385