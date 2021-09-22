Log in
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
RTL S A : Signing of the agreements relating to the proposed merger of RTL Nederland and Talpa Network assets

09/22/2021 | 02:12am EDT
About RTL Group
RTL Group is a leader across broadcast, content and digital, with interests in 67 television channels, ten streaming platforms and 38 radio stations. RTL Group also produces content throughout the world and owns a digital video network. The television portfolio of Europe's largest broadcaster includes RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, the RTL channels in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Croatia, Hungary and Antena 3 in Spain. RTL Group's families of TV channels are either the number one or number two in eight European countries. The Group's flagship radio station is RTL in France, and it also owns or has interests in other stations in France, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg. RTL Group's content business, Fremantle, is one of the world's largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content. Fremantle has an international network of teams across production and distribution, operating in more than 25 countries, producing 12,700 hours of original programming and distributing over 30,000 hours of content worldwide. Combining the streaming-services of its broadcasters (such as RTL+/TV Now, 6play, Salto, Videoland), the digital video company We Are Era, and Fremantle's more than 360 YouTube channels, RTL Group has become the leading European media company in digital video. RTL Group also owns the ad-tech businesses Smartclip and Yospace, as well as the streaming-tech company Bedrock. RTL AdConnect is RTL Group's international advertising sales house. Bertelsmann is the majority shareholder of RTL Group, which is listed on the Luxembourg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and in the SDAX stock index.

Financials
Sales 2021 6 463 M 7 574 M 7 574 M
Net income 2021 635 M 744 M 744 M
Net cash 2021 409 M 480 M 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 8,54%
Capitalization 7 729 M 9 057 M 9 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 960
Free-Float 23,7%
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,35 €
Average target price 55,44 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.26.70%9 057
FOX CORPORATION27.51%20 607
DISCOVERY, INC.-13.56%17 109
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.33.52%6 094
TEGNA INC.40.36%4 316
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED14.30%3 331