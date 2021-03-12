Log in
RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
RTL S A : Group 2020 Profit, Revenue Fell; Expects Growth in 2021

03/12/2021 | 02:20am EST
By Mauro Orru

RTL Group SA said Friday that net profit and revenue for 2020 fell amid the coronavirus pandemic, although TV advertising revenue grew in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter.

The Luxembourg-based media company said net profit for the year slipped to 492 million euros ($589.6 million) from EUR754 million.

Revenue fell to EUR6.02 billion from EUR6.65 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization decreased to EUR853 million from EUR1.16 billion, pretty much in line with preliminary figures released in January.

However, RTL Group confirmed TV advertising revenue rose 0.8% year-on-year in the second half and 2.8% in the fourth quarter.

The company expects revenue and adjusted Ebita to grow this year, assuming the economic recovery continues, particularly in the second quarter.

RTL Group is guiding for 2021 revenue of about EUR6.2 billion and adjusted Ebita of approximately EUR975 million.

The company is proposing a dividend of EUR3 a share, with EUR2.50 as an ordinary dividend and EUR0.50 as distribution of cash capital gains.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 0219ET

Financials
Sales 2020 5 955 M 7 125 M 7 125 M
Net income 2020 455 M 544 M 544 M
Net cash 2020 11,1 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 5,54%
Capitalization 7 562 M 9 047 M 9 048 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 16 264
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,58 €
Last Close Price 49,26 €
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.23.96%9 047
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.59%354 085
COMCAST CORPORATION9.18%262 059
VIACOMCBS INC.131.56%51 354
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.46%15 338
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.34%10 491
