    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 02:53:35 am
48.57 EUR   +3.03%
RTL acquires Bertelsmann's Gruner + Jahr, raises guidance

08/06/2021 | 02:23am EDT
BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL said that its German unit would acquire publishing house Gruner + Jahr from its parent Bertelsmann for 230 million euros ($272 million), as it published strong results and raised its guidance.

The agreed deal will "create Germany's first cross-media champion", RTL said, after CEO Thomas Rabe launched a series of deals this year to merge or sell its TV operations in France and the Benelux countries.

Rabe, who also heads Bertelsmann, has embarked on a strategy of consolidating Europe's national TV markets in the face of competition from U.S. streaming giants led by Netflix and Amazon Prime.

His biggest move to date has been the merger of RTL's French unit M6 with TF1. The deal has been widely interpreted as a prelude to a German-centric TV merger although that would probably meet antitrust concerns.

"We have made significant progress in the execution of our national champions strategy," Rabe said in a statement.

"Major moves in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium will create significant value for RTL Group’s shareholders and put us in a strong position to compete with the global tech platforms."

RTL also reported a strong recovery in its business in the second quarter, with revenue up 36% from the same period a year earlier, when the coronavirus pandemic led European governments to lock down their economies.

TV advertising revenue surged by 65% in the quarter, echoing similar strength at German rival ProSiebenSat.1 Media in results on Thursday that showed a sevenfold rise in profits.

RTL raised its revenue outlook for the year to 6.5 billion euros from 6.2 billion and lifted its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) to 1.05 billion euros from 975 million.

RTL also set a long-term goal for its Fremantle global content business to achieve annual revenue of 3 billion euros by 2025 through organic growth and acquisitions. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.63% 3375.99 Delayed Quote.3.66%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.46% 524.89 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -5.10% 15.17 Delayed Quote.10.29%
RTL GROUP S.A. -0.46% 47.14 Delayed Quote.18.62%
TF1 -0.13% 7.99 Real-time Quote.21.24%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 222 M 7 357 M 7 357 M
Net income 2021 600 M 709 M 709 M
Net cash 2021 374 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 8,25%
Capitalization 7 236 M 8 569 M 8 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 15 960
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,14 €
Average target price 52,83 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.18.62%8 569
FOX CORPORATION27.78%20 850
DISCOVERY, INC.-2.96%18 831
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.39.56%6 400
TEGNA INC.23.94%3 919
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED20.69%3 537