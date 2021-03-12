Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RTL Group S.A.    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RTL confirms talks on selling stake in France's Groupe M6

03/12/2021 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL confirmed on Friday it was exploring the sale of its controlling stake in French broadcaster Groupe M6, as it reported a 26% slide in annual core profit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are currently reviewing such options for our controlling stake in the French broadcaster Groupe M6, with a view to creating value for our shareholders," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said in a statement.

Rabe, who also heads RTL's controlling shareholder Bertelsmann, approached potential bidders in January to explore a sale of M6 as he undertakes a broader restructuring of the German publishing group.

While stating a strong case for consolidation in the European broadcasting industry, Rabe also said there could be no certainty that this would lead to any type of agreement or transaction.

Conglomerates Vivendi and Bouygues are bidding for Bertelsmann's 48% stake in M6, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday. The stake has a market value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky are interested in the M6 stake, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the talks are private.

Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset, is also looking into the asset, a separate source said.

RTL's group revenue fell by 9.5% in 2020 to 6 billion euros, while core profit declined 26% to 853 million euros. The company forecast that revenue would grow organically by 8% this year and for core profit to reach 975 million euros.

Management will propose a dividend of 3 euros per share, after cancelling the payout last year. ($1 = 0.8369 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES -0.23% 35 Real-time Quote.4.01%
MEDIASET S.P.A. 1.47% 2.626 Delayed Quote.25.89%
MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION 1.46% 18.02 Real-time Quote.35.90%
RTL GROUP S.A. 1.23% 49.26 Delayed Quote.23.96%
VIVENDI SE 0.40% 27.82 Real-time Quote.5.46%
All news about RTL GROUP S.A.
02:20aRTL S A  : Group 2020 Profit, Revenue Fell; Expects Growth in 2021
DJ
02:11aRTL confirms talks on selling stake in France's Groupe M6
RE
02:04aRTL S A  : Group ends 2020 with strong rebound in TV advertising and high stream..
PU
03/03RTL S A  : Group to acquire full ownership of Super
PU
03/01RTL S A  : Group full-year results 2020
PU
03/01RTL GROUP  : Deutsche Bank raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02/25RTL S A  : Atresmedia's full-year results 2020
PU
02/17RTL S A  : Groupe M6 reports higher profit margin and net result for 2020
PU
02/09RTL GROUP  : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
02/08RTL GROUP  : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 955 M 7 125 M 7 125 M
Net income 2020 455 M 544 M 544 M
Net cash 2020 11,1 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 5,54%
Capitalization 7 562 M 9 047 M 9 048 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 16 264
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,58 €
Last Close Price 49,26 €
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.23.96%9 047
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.59%354 085
COMCAST CORPORATION9.18%262 059
VIACOMCBS INC.131.56%51 354
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.46%15 338
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.34%10 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ