BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Actor Rafael Gareisen ("Das Boot") would like to see firm regulations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in film and television. "Many topics around AI are rightly controversial," the 29-year-old, who can be seen this Thursday (8:15 p.m., Das Erste) in ARD's "Irland-Krimi," told Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Berlin. But he made a clear distinction: "AI as a technical advance and the opportunities that could develop from it; and the legal basis that would have to cushion its potentially serious consequences." That, after all, is what the strike by writers and movie stars in Hollywood was mainly about, Gareisen explained.

"Basically, I feel the new technology is an exciting opportunity to outsource a lot of time-intensive work to make more room for creative and conscious decision-making," Gareisen said.

"On the premise of enabling better conditions, AI actually holds tremendous potential for me. Accordingly, the well-founded fear of authors and actors for me lies in the lack of a legal basis and the economic constraints of the industry." However, many of the issues that came to a head during the strike and go beyond the film industry have a "longer systemic lead-in" in his eyes, the TV star said. "That's where we'll have to develop new approaches, even across industries, to be able to lay the foundation for a sustainable society."

The new "Ireland crime thriller" with Gareisen as Désirée Nosbusch's film son is called "Blackout" and is about a witness with a sketchy memory. Gareisen thinks back fondly on the filming: "Ireland has a very special, almost mystical power. This powerful nature combined with the warm-hearted, humorous people there makes it a really gentle experience every time."/bok/DP/tih