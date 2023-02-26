Advanced search
TV ratings: ARD thriller 'Spurlos in Athen' ahead of 'Giovanni Zarrella Show

02/26/2023 | 08:52am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The thriller "Spurlos in Athen" earned ARD a clear ratings win on Saturday night from 8:15 p.m. on. 6.05 million viewers watched the thriller starring Silke Bodenbender as a desperate mother searching for her missing son in the Greek capital. The market share was 22.5 percent. Following "Spurlos in Marseille" from 2020, "Spurlos in Athen" was the second episode in a loose series revolving around the unexplained disappearance of a person.

ZDF countered with the "Giovanni Zarrella Show." The entertainer welcomed guests such as Roland Kaiser, Andrea Berg and the band Pur. 4.07 million people were in front of the screen, with a market share of 16.5 percent.

The casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar," with jury chief Dieter Bohlen, earned 2.00 million (7.7 percent) on RTL. The fantasy adventure "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (1)" on Sat.1 was watched by 1.10 million (4.4 percent). The breakdown show "Darüber staunt die Welt - Die lustigsten Pannen, die das Leben schreibt" on ProSieben warmed up to 1.01 million (3.9 percent).

RTLzwei's thriller "Paycheck - Die Abrechnung" drew 770,000 viewers (3.0 percent). ZDFneo's thriller "The Score" drew 710,000 viewers (2.7 percent), while Kabel eins' action series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." drew 590,000 (2.2 percent). The documentary "Kleine Profis - Wenn Kinder Karriere machen" on Vox was seen by 540,000 people (2.4 percent)./sm/DP/he


