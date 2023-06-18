TV ratings: Andy Borg ahead of Mario Barth - Schonemann ahead of Kerner

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - On Saturday evenings in bright June, many have something else to do than sit in front of the TV. The TV ratings have been accordingly on June 17. The most successful program in primetime from 8:15 p.m. was the ARD crime thriller "Nord bei Nordwest - Ein Killer und ein halber" with Hinnerk Schonemann. The film was seen by an average of 3.72 million viewers, which already accounted for a market share of 20.2 percent - in other words, one in five of the TV audience. Second place went to the ZDF show "Der Quiz-Champion" with Johannes B. Kerner, which reached 3.17 million (17.2 percent).

A third came in third: SWR Fernsehen's music show "Schlager-Spaß mit Andy Borg" brought 1.12 million in front of the screen (6.0 percent), and RTL 's "20 Jahre Mario Barth - Die große Jubiläumsshow" 1.02 million (5.5 percent).

BR Fernsehen followed with the comedy "Grießnockerlaffäre" with Sebastian Bezzel and 880,000 viewers (4.8 percent).

Only then followed Sat.1 and the animated film "Ron läuft schief" (630,000; 3.4 percent), ProSieben and the repeat of a "Joko gegen Klaas - Das Duell um die Welt" edition from 2017 (480,000; 3.1 percent), and Kabel eins and the action series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." (440,000; 2.5 percent) and RTLzwei and the dating show rerun "Adam sucht Eva" (340,000; 1.8 percent).

Between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., ZDF broadcast the birthday parade "Trooping the Colour" from London, for the first time for King Charles III - and the Royal fans didn't miss it. 1.23 million viewers tuned in, which meant a 19.0 percent market share at lunchtime./gth/DP/he