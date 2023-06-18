Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:10 2023-06-16 am EDT
37.44 EUR   -0.95%
09:00aTV ratings: Andy Borg ahead of Mario Barth - Schonemann ahead of Kerner
DP
06/16RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/15TV ratings: 4.74 million watch 'Aktenzeichen XY... Unsolved'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV ratings: Andy Borg ahead of Mario Barth - Schonemann ahead of Kerner

06/18/2023 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - On Saturday evenings in bright June, many have something else to do than sit in front of the TV. The TV ratings have been accordingly on June 17. The most successful program in primetime from 8:15 p.m. was the ARD crime thriller "Nord bei Nordwest - Ein Killer und ein halber" with Hinnerk Schonemann. The film was seen by an average of 3.72 million viewers, which already accounted for a market share of 20.2 percent - in other words, one in five of the TV audience. Second place went to the ZDF show "Der Quiz-Champion" with Johannes B. Kerner, which reached 3.17 million (17.2 percent).

A third came in third: SWR Fernsehen's music show "Schlager-Spaß mit Andy Borg" brought 1.12 million in front of the screen (6.0 percent), and RTL 's "20 Jahre Mario Barth - Die große Jubiläumsshow" 1.02 million (5.5 percent).

BR Fernsehen followed with the comedy "Grießnockerlaffäre" with Sebastian Bezzel and 880,000 viewers (4.8 percent).

Only then followed Sat.1 and the animated film "Ron läuft schief" (630,000; 3.4 percent), ProSieben and the repeat of a "Joko gegen Klaas - Das Duell um die Welt" edition from 2017 (480,000; 3.1 percent), and Kabel eins and the action series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." (440,000; 2.5 percent) and RTLzwei and the dating show rerun "Adam sucht Eva" (340,000; 1.8 percent).

Between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., ZDF broadcast the birthday parade "Trooping the Colour" from London, for the first time for King Charles III - and the Royal fans didn't miss it. 1.23 million viewers tuned in, which meant a 19.0 percent market share at lunchtime./gth/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUELL OYJ 0.00% 1.13 Delayed Quote.-47.20%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.00% 8.766 Delayed Quote.4.98%
RTL GROUP S.A. -0.95% 37.44 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
All news about RTL GROUP S.A.
09:00aTV ratings: Andy Borg ahead of Mario Barth - Schonemann ahead of Kerner
DP
06/16RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/15TV ratings: 4.74 million watch 'Aktenzeichen XY... Unsolved'
DP
06/14TV ratings: Comedy brings RTL good ratings
DP
06/14RTL+ grows through reality, sports and strong TV brands
DP
06/13RTL programming chief: German streaming market is fiercely competi..
DP
06/13RTL considers 'Supertalent' comeback - but maybe without Bohlen
DP
06/12RTL announces new 'Stern Investigativ' format
DP
06/11TV ratings: Five and a half million people watch CL final
DP
06/09TV ratings: 'Usedom-Krimi' leads the way
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RTL GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 209 M 7 875 M 7 875 M
Net income 2023 589 M 643 M 643 M
Net cash 2023 73,4 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,80x
Yield 2023 9,25%
Capitalization 5 794 M 6 329 M 6 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,44 €
Average target price 45,19 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.-5.07%6 329
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.38.50%31 182
FOX CORPORATION10.87%16 472
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-4.68%5 917
TEGNA INC.-24.45%3 603
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-25.24%3 139
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer