BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Singer and presenter Andy Borg (62) achieved excellent TV ratings and coverage nationwide on Saturday with a summer pop show on two third programs. Together, "Summer Fun with Andy Borg" was seen by around 2.16 million viewers on SWR and MDR television. The hit show from Europapark in Rust had 1.24 million viewers on SWR and 920,000 on MDR. "Nationwide market share (SWR and MDR combined): 10.2 percent," a SWR spokesman confirmed on Sunday.

""Schlager-Spaß mit Andy Borg" thus remains one of SWR's most successful programs with nationwide appeal, even with this special edition," the station spokesman said. "The show is five years old this year. It has been around since December 2018."

Overall, that meant third place for Borg in the ratings race from 8:15 pm. ZDF took the primetime ratings win with a crime drama repeat. An average of 5.00 million tuned in to the 2020 crime thriller "Ein starkes Team - Scharfe Schnitte," which corresponded to a market share of 22.7 percent on this summer Saturday evening.

The ARD comedy "Sportabzeichen für Anfänger" with Andrea Sawatzki and Christian Berkel - also from 2020 - drew 2.84 million viewers from 8:15 p.m. (12.9 percent).

Another third program landed behind Andy Borg: NDR Fernsehen with "Kaum zu glauben! XXL." 1.44 million (6.6 percent) watched the show with Kai Pflaume and guessers like Bernhard Hoëcker.

RTL's "Big Bounce - Die Trampolin Show" reached 1.32 million (6.2 percent), Vox's shark thriller "Great White - Hol tief Luft" 780,000 (3.6 percent) and ProSieben's ranking show "Darüber staunt die Welt - Die abgedrehtesten Tier-Momente" averaged 650,000 (2.5 percent).

Sat.1 and its animated film "Scooby! Voll Verwedelt" and Kabel eins and the crime series "Navy CIS: L.A.".

ZDFneo's adventure film "Congo" and RTLzwei's documentary "Pop Giganten" each drew 400,000 viewers and a market share of 1.8 percent./gth/DP/he