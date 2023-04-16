Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:05 2023-04-14 am EDT
47.74 EUR   -0.79%
08:50aTV ratings: Beatrice Egli ahead of 'DSDS' finale - ZDF crime thriller wins
DP
04/15TV ratings: 'Der Alte' on ZDF gets most viewers
DP
04/13TV ratings: Nearly six million watch 'Aktenzeichen XY'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV ratings: Beatrice Egli ahead of 'DSDS' finale - ZDF crime thriller wins

04/16/2023 | 08:50am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ZDF attracted the most primetime viewers to the screen on Saturday evening with the Hamburg crime thriller "Conti - Meine zwei Gesichter". On average, 4.05 million (15.3 percent market share) tuned in at 8:15 p.m. for Désirée Nosbusch (58), who investigated as former star attorney Anna Conti. Das Erste's "Die Beatrice Egli Show" reached 3.66 million people. The SWR entertainment show with presenter and singer Beatrice Egli (34) achieved a market share of 14.1 percent during its guest appearance on ARD.

Egli was thus ahead of the casting show she herself won ten years ago: In the finale of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar," 2.35 million people (10.4 percent) tuned in to RTL when Sem Eisinger (29) from Frankfurt am Main was crowned the winner. ProSieben was behind with the third live show of "The Masked Singer": 2.08 million (8.6 percent) tuned in to the episode in which pop singer Marianne Rosenberg (68) was unmasked. On Sat.1, 1.26 people (4.8 percent) tuned in to the action thriller "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" with Vin Diesel.

Vox drew 1.16 million (4.7 percent) viewers to the 2006 U.S. feature film "The Da Vinci Code - Sakrileg," starring Tom Hanks. On RTLzwei, 610,000 people (4.7 percent) wanted to see the young Leonardo DiCaprio in Danny Boyle's feature film "The Beach" from 2000. On Kabel eins, 580,000 people (2.2 percent) were interested in an episode of the series "9-1-1 Emergency Call L.A."./ara/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.78% 9.812 Delayed Quote.17.51%
RTL GROUP S.A. -0.79% 47.74 Delayed Quote.21.04%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 209 M 7 924 M 7 924 M
Net income 2023 588 M 646 M 646 M
Net cash 2023 145 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 7,71%
Capitalization 7 387 M 8 120 M 8 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,74 €
Average target price 45,38 €
Spread / Average Target -4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.21.04%8 120
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.48.10%33 563
FOX CORPORATION10.01%17 228
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.1.23%6 565
TEGNA INC.-21.24%3 731
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.30%3 257
