TV ratings: Beatrice Egli ahead of 'DSDS' finale - ZDF crime thriller wins

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ZDF attracted the most primetime viewers to the screen on Saturday evening with the Hamburg crime thriller "Conti - Meine zwei Gesichter". On average, 4.05 million (15.3 percent market share) tuned in at 8:15 p.m. for Désirée Nosbusch (58), who investigated as former star attorney Anna Conti. Das Erste's "Die Beatrice Egli Show" reached 3.66 million people. The SWR entertainment show with presenter and singer Beatrice Egli (34) achieved a market share of 14.1 percent during its guest appearance on ARD.

Egli was thus ahead of the casting show she herself won ten years ago: In the finale of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar," 2.35 million people (10.4 percent) tuned in to RTL when Sem Eisinger (29) from Frankfurt am Main was crowned the winner. ProSieben was behind with the third live show of "The Masked Singer": 2.08 million (8.6 percent) tuned in to the episode in which pop singer Marianne Rosenberg (68) was unmasked. On Sat.1, 1.26 people (4.8 percent) tuned in to the action thriller "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" with Vin Diesel.

Vox drew 1.16 million (4.7 percent) viewers to the 2006 U.S. feature film "The Da Vinci Code - Sakrileg," starring Tom Hanks. On RTLzwei, 610,000 people (4.7 percent) wanted to see the young Leonardo DiCaprio in Danny Boyle's feature film "The Beach" from 2000. On Kabel eins, 580,000 people (2.2 percent) were interested in an episode of the series "9-1-1 Emergency Call L.A."./ara/DP/he