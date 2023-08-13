BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Crime thriller beats hit parade: The ZDF crime series "Friesland" drew the most viewers to the screen in prime time on Saturday night. The case "Unter der Oberfläche" was watched from 20.15 clock 4.46 million. That gave it a market share of 20.5 percent. "Die große Schlagerstrandparty 2023" with host Florian Silbereisen also made it far ahead in viewer favor: 3.87 million people (18.9 percent) hoarded the songs.

Soccer was also in demand: 3.69 million (16.6 percent) watched the Supercup on Sat.1. RB Leipzig won the game on the debut of new Bayern star Harry Kane. As of 9:45 p.m., as many as 4.79 million people (21.8 percent) were watching.

The other stations, on the other hand, had a tough time: RTL 's "Big Bounce - Die Trampolin Show" brought in 0.94 million (4.3 percent). ZDFneo showed the feature film "2012," with 0.62 million (2.8 percent) interested. On RTLzwei, 0.32 million (1.5 percent) wanted to see "Pop Giganten."/cht/DP/he