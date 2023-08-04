BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The "Croatia crime thriller" on the German public broadcaster Ersten attracted the most viewers on Thursday evening. The case "The Godmother of Privonice" was tuned in by 5.08 million (22.0 percent) from 8:15 pm.

ZDF's comedy series "Wendehammer" reached 1.94 million (8.5 percent). Vox scored with the science fiction classic "Back to the Future Part III," reaching 1.26 million (5.7 percent). RTL's report "Einsatz für Henning Baum - Was es jetzt heißt, Bundeswehrsoldat zu sein" was watched by 1.24 million (5.5 percent).

ProSieben's program included the show "Beauty & The Nerd," which was watched by 790,000 reality fans (3.6 percent). The Kabeleins documentary series "Achtung Abzocke - Urlaubsbetrügern auf der Spur" also drew 790,000 viewers for the evening (3.5 percent).

Sat.1 aired the documentary "Das große Lego Geheimnis," which drew 670,000 viewers (3.0 percent). RTLzwei aired the docu-soap "Extrem sauber - Putzteufel im Messie-Chaos," with 450,000 (2.0 percent) men and women watching. The series "Monk" on ZDFneo had 350,000 viewers (1.5 percent)./bok/DP/ngu