TV ratings: 'Der Alte' on ZDF gets most viewers

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - At the end of March, the new investigator successfully celebrated his debut in the ZDF cult crime thriller "Der Alte" - and the latest assignment also went well for actor Thomas Heinze in his new role. As Caspar Bergmann, he drew the most viewers to the screen on Friday night at 8:15 p.m.: 5.83 million (21.5 percent market share) tuned in. Das Erste reached 4.0 million (14.8 percent) with an episode of the series "Praxis mit Meerblick."

On RTL 's "Let's Dance," 3.82 million (17.3 percent) watched world handball champion Michael "Mimi" Kraus (39) and star chef Ali Güngörmüs (46) get bounced from the show on Friday night. Behind them was Sat.1 with "The Voice Kids" - 1.56 million (6.2 percent) tuned in. ProSieben got 1.32 million (5.0 percent) with the action comedy "Central Intelligence" and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The 1995 action classic "Die Hard" with Bruce Willis as John McClane drew 860,000 viewers (3.4 percent) on RTLzwei.

At Vox, 860,000 viewers tuned in for an episode of "Goodbye Deutschland! Liebe bis ans Ende der Welt," 830,000 people tuned in (3.2 percent). Kabel eins and "Criminal Minds" drew 400,000 viewers (1.5 percent). On ZDFneo, 280,000 people (1.0 percent) spent the evening with an episode of the British BBC series "Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators."/ara/DP/zb