    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:05 2023-04-14 am EDT
47.74 EUR   -0.79%
06:39aTV ratings: 'Der Alte' on ZDF gets most viewers
DP
04/13TV ratings: Nearly six million watch 'Aktenzeichen XY'
DP
04/12TV ratings: No five-star ratings for Tim Raue
DP
TV ratings: 'Der Alte' on ZDF gets most viewers

04/15/2023 | 06:39am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - At the end of March, the new investigator successfully celebrated his debut in the ZDF cult crime thriller "Der Alte" - and the latest assignment also went well for actor Thomas Heinze in his new role. As Caspar Bergmann, he drew the most viewers to the screen on Friday night at 8:15 p.m.: 5.83 million (21.5 percent market share) tuned in. Das Erste reached 4.0 million (14.8 percent) with an episode of the series "Praxis mit Meerblick."

On RTL 's "Let's Dance," 3.82 million (17.3 percent) watched world handball champion Michael "Mimi" Kraus (39) and star chef Ali Güngörmüs (46) get bounced from the show on Friday night. Behind them was Sat.1 with "The Voice Kids" - 1.56 million (6.2 percent) tuned in. ProSieben got 1.32 million (5.0 percent) with the action comedy "Central Intelligence" and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The 1995 action classic "Die Hard" with Bruce Willis as John McClane drew 860,000 viewers (3.4 percent) on RTLzwei.

At Vox, 860,000 viewers tuned in for an episode of "Goodbye Deutschland! Liebe bis ans Ende der Welt," 830,000 people tuned in (3.2 percent). Kabel eins and "Criminal Minds" drew 400,000 viewers (1.5 percent). On ZDFneo, 280,000 people (1.0 percent) spent the evening with an episode of the British BBC series "Shakespeare & Hathaway - Private Investigators."/ara/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.78% 9.812 Delayed Quote.17.51%
RTL GROUP S.A. -0.79% 47.74 Delayed Quote.21.04%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 209 M 7 924 M 7 924 M
Net income 2023 588 M 646 M 646 M
Net cash 2023 145 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 7,71%
Capitalization 7 387 M 8 120 M 8 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 47,74 €
Average target price 45,38 €
Spread / Average Target -4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.21.04%8 120
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.48.10%33 563
FOX CORPORATION10.01%17 228
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.1.23%6 565
TEGNA INC.-21.24%3 731
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.30%3 257
