  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RTL Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:03 2023-03-10 am EST
45.72 EUR   -1.85%
03/09RTL GROUP : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
03/07'Swarm' swims away from other channels - almost 7 million viewers
DP
03/02Rtl S A : Ventures starts investments in consumer tech companies
PU
TV ratings: 'Der Quiz Champion' on ZDF wins the most viewers

03/12/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ZDF attracted the most viewers to its primetime show "Der Quiz-Champion" on Saturday night. An average of 4.45 million (18.4 percent market share) tuned in to the show with Johannes B. Kerner at 8:15 pm. Das Erste reached 3.03 million viewers (11.7 percent) with a new episode of the series "Unsere wunderbaren Jahre.

"Deutschland sucht den Superstar" was watched by 2.11 million (8.4 percent) on RTL on Saturday night. ProSieben followed with "Schlag den Star" - 1.27 million (6.2 percent) tuned in. Sat.1 attracted 1.31 million (5.3 percent) with the U.S. feature "Shazam!" drew 1.31 million (5.3 percent) to the screen.

Kabel eins tuned in Saturday night for an episode of the series "9-1-1 911 L.A." 560,000 (2.2 percent). The show "Die Hitwisser" on Vox drew 510,000 (2.2 percent) TV viewers. The 1997 feature film "Gattaca" starring Ethan Hawk and Uma Thurman was watched by 440,000 viewers (1.7 percent) on ZDFneo./ara/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GATTACA PLC -3.85% 87.5 Delayed Quote.26.81%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -0.67% 8.92 Delayed Quote.6.83%
RTL GROUP S.A. -1.85% 45.72 Delayed Quote.15.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 212 M 7 691 M 7 691 M
Net income 2022 623 M 664 M 664 M
Net cash 2022 508 M 542 M 542 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 8,80%
Capitalization 7 075 M 7 546 M 7 546 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 17 650
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,72 €
Average target price 45,27 €
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.15.92%7 546
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.63.19%34 871
FOX CORPORATION9.12%17 090
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-7.15%6 093
TEGNA INC.-26.71%3 472
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-15.53%3 435