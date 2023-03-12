TV ratings: 'Der Quiz Champion' on ZDF wins the most viewers

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ZDF attracted the most viewers to its primetime show "Der Quiz-Champion" on Saturday night. An average of 4.45 million (18.4 percent market share) tuned in to the show with Johannes B. Kerner at 8:15 pm. Das Erste reached 3.03 million viewers (11.7 percent) with a new episode of the series "Unsere wunderbaren Jahre.

"Deutschland sucht den Superstar" was watched by 2.11 million (8.4 percent) on RTL on Saturday night. ProSieben followed with "Schlag den Star" - 1.27 million (6.2 percent) tuned in. Sat.1 attracted 1.31 million (5.3 percent) with the U.S. feature "Shazam!" drew 1.31 million (5.3 percent) to the screen.

Kabel eins tuned in Saturday night for an episode of the series "9-1-1 911 L.A." 560,000 (2.2 percent). The show "Die Hitwisser" on Vox drew 510,000 (2.2 percent) TV viewers. The 1997 feature film "Gattaca" starring Ethan Hawk and Uma Thurman was watched by 440,000 viewers (1.7 percent) on ZDFneo./ara/DP/he