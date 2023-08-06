BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - An episode of the ZDF crime series "Ein Fall für zwei" scored the biggest TV audience on Friday night. 4.69 million people watched the repeat of the 2019 episode "Adem" with Wanja Mues and Antoine Monot Jr. starting at 8:15 p.m., giving ZDF a market share of 21.3 percent. Afterwards, many viewers stayed tuned in: 4.18 million people (18.9 percent) were interested in the crime series "Letzte Spur Berlin" (episode "Kleine Blume" from 2021), starting at 9:15 p.m.

The family drama "Daheim in den Bergen: Väter" on ARD was watched by 2.30 million people (10.4 percent), and the RTL show "Top Dog Germany - Der beste Hund Deutschlands" by 1.69 million (7.8 percent). ProSieben went for "James Bond 007 - Octopussy" from 1983 with Roger Moore, attracting 1.31 million viewers (6.2 percent).

Sat.1 went for the comedy show "Die besten Comedians Deutschlands," with 1.13 million people watching (5.3 percent), and RTLzwei's comic action movie "Ghost Rider" drew 550,000 viewers (2.6 percent).

ZDFneo broadcast the mystery series "Agatha Raisin" in the evening; 450,000 people (2.0 percent) were interested in the episode starting at 8:15 p.m., and 440,000 people (2.0 percent) tuned in for another episode starting at 9:15 p.m. Kabel eins reached 370,000 people each (1.7 percent) with two episodes of the U.S. crime series "Criminal Minds." The start of the Vox documentary series "Einfach crazy - Normal kann jeder" was watched by 260,000 people./lon/DP/stw