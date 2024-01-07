BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The ratings race was more than clear on Saturday evening. The ZDF crime thriller "Ein starkes Team: Der Tausch" attracted 7.58 million viewers. This corresponds to a strong market share of 28.4 percent.

Erste was far behind with the show "Klein gegen Groß - Das unglaubliche Duell" with host Kai Pflaume. 5.19 million (20.9 percent) watched as children challenged stars such as Katja Riemann, Christoph Maria Herbst, Rolando Villazón and Jan Josef Liefers to duels.

RTL celebrated its birthday on Saturday with the show "40 Jahre RTL - das große Jubiläumsquiz". A total of 1.91 million viewers (8.6 percent) reminisced with RTL stars such as Sonja Zietlow, Günther Jauch, Wigald Boning, Frauke Ludowig and Oliver Geissen.

Sat.1 showed the animated film "Die Eiskonigin 2", which 1.44 million viewers (5.4 percent) wanted to see. With 1.09 million viewers, the show "Die Promi-Darts-WM 2024" on ProSieben also achieved 5.4 percent. The market share also depends on the length of the show.

Vox reached 1.17 million viewers (4.6 percent) with the sci-fi action film "Battleship" starring Taylor Kitsch, Liam Neeson, Alexander Skarsgård and Rihanna, while RTLzwei reached 760,000 (3.0 percent) with Ridley Scott's monumental film "Kingdom of Heaven". Kabel eins reached 480,000 million (1.8 percent) with an edition of the series "FBI: Special Crime Unit"./kat/DP/he