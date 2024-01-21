BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Interest in the jungle camp declined on the second day - the European Handball Championships and the ZDF thriller were the main competitors. 3.71 million people tuned in to RTL on Saturday evening at 8.15 p.m. to watch "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!". This corresponded to a market share of 13.2 percent. The first episode on Friday evening had attracted 4.71 million viewers (20.3 percent).

The winner in the battle for the highest TV ratings was the European Handball Championships in prime time on Saturday. The fourth match of the home European Championships was watched by an average of 7.70 million viewers on ARD (27.1 percent). There was also great interest in the crime thriller "Ein starkes Team: Man lebt nur zweimal" on ZDF: 6.05 million tuned in (21.3 percent).

At the same time, Sat.1 attracted 1.07 million viewers (4.0 percent) with the US fantasy film "The Beauty and the Beast". The US science fiction flick "The 5th Wave" on Vox attracted 0.63 million viewers (2.3 percent). The US fantasy action "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" was watched by 0.55 million people on Saturday evening (2.1 percent)./cco/DP/he