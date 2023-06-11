Advanced search
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:15 2023-06-09 am EDT
37.76 EUR   +0.05%
TV ratings: Five and a half million people watch CL final

06/11/2023 | 09:00am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Football dominated Saturday evening on television. 5.56 million viewers tuned in to the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan (1:0) on ZDF starting at 9 pm. That gave the second channel a market share of 26.1 percent and the ratings victory. The preliminary reports from 8:25 p.m. onward were seen by 3.36 million (17.4 percent). However, viewing figures fell well short of the previous year: 8.39 million (34.5 percent) watched the 2022 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC (1:0) on ZDF.

Das Erste held its own with the crime thriller "Nord bei Nordwest: Dinge des Lebens" ("North by Northwest: Things in Life"), attracting 3.65 million viewers (18.2 percent). RTL 's retrospective "20 Jahre Deutschland sucht den Superstar - das große Jubiläum" drew 1.12 million viewers (5.8 percent), and ProSieben's game show "Schlag den Star" 1.06 million (7.5 percent).

The comedy "Wir sind die Millers" on Sat.1 was watched by 690,000 people (3.3 percent), the animated film "Wir sind die Addams" on Vox was seen by 440,000 people (2.2 percent) and the crime series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins came in at 430,000 people (2.3 percent)./sm/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -1.55% 8.138 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.05% 37.76 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
