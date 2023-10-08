BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Special broadcasts on the attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel met with great interest on Saturday evening. Viewers relied mainly on the public broadcasters. The most-watched program was the ARD "Tagesschau" at 8 p.m. with 6.44 million viewers and a market share of 28.0 percent. An ARD "Brennpunkt" program that followed immediately afterward drew 4.79 million viewers (19.8 percent).

On ZDF, 3.27 million (17.9 percent) tuned in to the 7 p.m. "heute" program, and 3.14 million (16.2 percent) to a subsequent "ZDF-spezial" program. Shortly before 11 p.m., "heute-journal" was still watched by 3.22 million (17.9 percent).

In entertainment programming, the ZDF series "Kommissarin Lucas" clearly prevailed on Saturday night. 5.75 million (23.6 programming) watched the penultimate episode, "Helden wie wir," starring Ulrike Kriener. The successful crime series is saying goodbye after 20 years. The final episode can be seen on October 28.

The show "Verstehen Sie Spaß?" on ARD, hosted by Barbara Schoneberger, was watched by 3.18 million (14.9 percent). RTL contrasted this with the show "Mario Barth live!", which attracted 1.39 million viewers (6.1 percent). Sat.1's fantasy film "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" was seen by 1.12 million (5.1 percent).

The show "Das Duell um die Welt - Team Joko gegen Team Klaas" with Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf on ProSieben drew 0.78 million (4.1 percent). The thriller "In Time - Deine Zeit läuft ab" on Vox drew 0.70 million (2.9 percent), the crime series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins 0.66 million (2.7 percent) and the action film "Inception" on RTLzwei 0.32 million (1.4 percent)./sm/DP/zb