    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:04 2023-03-24 pm EDT
44.42 EUR   -2.07%
08:55aTV ratings: International soccer match ahead of 'Verstehen Sie Spaß?
DP
03/24Rtl S A : Convening notice for RTL Group's Annual General Meeting 2023 now available
PU
03/24Rtl S A : AGM 2023 RTL Group - Privacy notice
PU
TV ratings: International soccer match ahead of 'Verstehen Sie Spaß?

03/26/2023 | 08:55am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The first international match of the national soccer team after the early World Cup exit in Qatar has attracted around six million people in front of the TV sets. The 2-0 victory of the DFB selection against Peru was watched by 6.37 million viewers on ZDF on Saturday evening. The station thus secured a market share of 25.3 percent.

On the German public broadcaster Ersten, Barbara Schöneberger presented a new edition of the show "Verstehen Sie Spaß? That interested an average of 3.12 million viewers (13.2 percent). RTL had the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" on its schedule. It was watched by 2.02 million people (8.1 percent).

At Sat.1, the action comedy "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" interested 1.07 million (4.2 percent). Vox's sci-fi action movie "Battleship" reached 970,000 viewers (3.9 percent). On Kabel eins, an average of 750,000 people opted for the action series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." (3.0 percent), and 710,000 for the sci-fi comedy "Paul - Ein Alien auf der Flucht" on RTLzwei (2.8 percent). The show "30 Jahre Quatsch Comedy Club - Legends Of Quatsch" was watched by 700,000 viewers on ProSieben (2.8 percent)./lif/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
