TV ratings: Just under 5.8 million watch ARD Styrian crime thriller

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With the ninth "Steirerkrimi," ARD clearly won the ratings race on Saturday night. 5.77 million viewers watched the episode "Steirerangst" and ensured a market share of 23.1 percent. In the idyllic Styrian region, a cuddle course takes place at a conference hotel - but then a murder calls Chief Inspector Sascha Bergmann (Hary Prinz) and colleague Anni Sulmtaler (Anna Unterberger) to the scene.

ZDF put "The Giovanni Zarrella Show" up against the successful ARD format, but the entertainer clearly lost out with 3.07 million viewers and an audience share of 13.2 percent. ProSieben took third place with "The Masked Singer." An average of 2.02 million (8.9 percent) watched the quiz show, in which celebrities appear as singers in masks. In the end, singer and actress Anna Loos was unmasked in the costume of a seahorse. In the younger target group of 14- to 59-year-olds, "The Masked Singer" was even the most successful show on the evening program, starting at 8:15 p.m., with 1.36 million and a market share of 14.0 percent.

On RTL, veterans Thomas Gottschalk, Günther Jauch and Barbara Schöneberger won over 1.59 million (8.3 percent) with a new episode of their show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert." Sat.1 brought in 1.53 million (6.3 percent) with the action movie "Meg," and Vox 0.98 million (4.0 percent) with the thriller "Inferno." The series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins was seen by 0.61 million (2.4 percent) and the disaster movie "Die Wolke" on RTLzwei by 0.41 million (1.7 percent)./sm/DP/he