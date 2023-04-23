Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:23 2023-04-21 am EDT
48.94 EUR   +0.29%
08:44aTV ratings: Just under 5.8 million watch ARD Styrian crime thriller
DP
04/18Ratings: ZDF crime series 'In the Shadow of Fear' leads the way
DP
04/16TV ratings: Beatrice Egli ahead of 'DSDS' finale - ZDF crime thriller wins
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

TV ratings: Just under 5.8 million watch ARD Styrian crime thriller

04/23/2023 | 08:44am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With the ninth "Steirerkrimi," ARD clearly won the ratings race on Saturday night. 5.77 million viewers watched the episode "Steirerangst" and ensured a market share of 23.1 percent. In the idyllic Styrian region, a cuddle course takes place at a conference hotel - but then a murder calls Chief Inspector Sascha Bergmann (Hary Prinz) and colleague Anni Sulmtaler (Anna Unterberger) to the scene.

ZDF put "The Giovanni Zarrella Show" up against the successful ARD format, but the entertainer clearly lost out with 3.07 million viewers and an audience share of 13.2 percent. ProSieben took third place with "The Masked Singer." An average of 2.02 million (8.9 percent) watched the quiz show, in which celebrities appear as singers in masks. In the end, singer and actress Anna Loos was unmasked in the costume of a seahorse. In the younger target group of 14- to 59-year-olds, "The Masked Singer" was even the most successful show on the evening program, starting at 8:15 p.m., with 1.36 million and a market share of 14.0 percent.

On RTL, veterans Thomas Gottschalk, Günther Jauch and Barbara Schöneberger won over 1.59 million (8.3 percent) with a new episode of their show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert." Sat.1 brought in 1.53 million (6.3 percent) with the action movie "Meg," and Vox 0.98 million (4.0 percent) with the thriller "Inferno." The series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins was seen by 0.61 million (2.4 percent) and the disaster movie "Die Wolke" on RTLzwei by 0.41 million (1.7 percent)./sm/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -1.01% 9.948 Delayed Quote.19.14%
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.29% 48.94 Delayed Quote.24.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 209 M 7 915 M 7 915 M
Net income 2023 588 M 646 M 646 M
Net cash 2023 145 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 7,52%
Capitalization 7 573 M 8 314 M 8 314 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 48,94 €
Average target price 45,38 €
Spread / Average Target -7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.24.09%8 314
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.48.10%33 075
FOX CORPORATION10.70%17 307
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.0.35%6 351
TEGNA INC.-21.94%3 698
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-25.73%3 123
