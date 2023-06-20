Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:27:29 2023-06-20 am EDT
36.79 EUR   -2.00%
04:55aTV ratings: News premiere on ProSiebenSat.1 stations and crime thriller success
DP
06/18TV ratings: Andy Borg ahead of Mario Barth - Schonemann ahead of Kerner
DP
06/16RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV ratings: News premiere on ProSiebenSat.1 stations and crime thriller success

06/20/2023 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - There were several special features in the news of the major private stations on Monday. While the new news umbrella brand "Newstime" was launched at Sat.1, ProSieben and Kabel eins, sports presenter Monica Lierhaus (53) was "live in the TV studio again for the first time in 14 years" at RTL, according to the private broadcaster in Koln. "RTL Aktuell" from a quarter to seven was the most-watched program on RTL on Monday - an average of 2.62 million (17.0 percent market share) watched.

"Welcome to RTL Aktuell. We'll have sports in a moment, and I'm especially happy about that: with Monica Lierhaus." With these words, Charlotte Maihoff greeted viewers at 6:45 p.m. At 6:57 p.m., it was Lierhaus' turn. She is still dealing with the consequences of a brain operation in 2009, after which she spent months in a coma. Lierhaus has been an RTL reporter since April. For her, it's a return to free TV after years at subscription channel Sky.

Since Monday, the newscasts on Sat.1, ProSieben and Kabel eins are now uniformly called "Newstime." "The launch of our own newsroom and the launch of the umbrella brand ":newstime" will be followed by the move to a new newsroom and one of the most modern news studios in Europe by the end of the year," the ProSiebenSat.1 subsidiary Seven.One Entertainment Group said.

The first "Newstime" on Sat.1 (previously "Sat.1 Nachrichten") at 7:55 p.m. was watched by 790,000 viewers (3.7 percent).

In primetime, starting at 8:15 p.m., ZDF was ahead of the pack: 5.51 million (24.6 percent) watched the crime thriller "Ein Mädchen wird vermisst," with Heino Ferch as investigator Ingo Thiel.

The ARD nature documentary "Zimmer frei? - Die Baukunst der Woodpeckers" reached 1.97 million (8.9 percent) from 8:15 p.m. on. After that, 1.86 million (8.5 percent from 9 p.m.) stayed tuned for the last edition before the summer break of "Hart aber fair" with Louis Klamroth (topic: "The Rammstein case and the question: Men, are you really not further along?").

The crime thriller "Inspector Barnaby" on ZDFneo was watched by 1.49 million (6.6 percent), the show "The Wheel - Das abgedrehte Promi-Quiz" on RTL by an average of 1.11 million (5.0 percent), the action thriller "Safe House" on Kabel eins by 1.05 million (4.9 percent), the docu-soap "Bella Italia - Camping auf Deutsch" on RTLzwei by 800,000 (3.7 percent), and the series "Grey's Anatomy - Die jungen Ärzte" on ProSieben 620,000 (2.8 percent), and the action quiz rerun "Die Gegenteilshow" on Sat.1 with Daniel Boschmann around 450,000 (2.2 percent)./gth/DP/tih


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -2.39% 8.524 Delayed Quote.4.43%
RTL GROUP S.A. -1.81% 36.86 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
All news about RTL GROUP S.A.
04:55aTV ratings: News premiere on ProSiebenSat.1 stations and crime thriller succe..
DP
06/18TV ratings: Andy Borg ahead of Mario Barth - Schonemann ahead of Kerner
DP
06/16RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/15TV ratings: 4.74 million watch 'Aktenzeichen XY... Unsolved'
DP
06/14TV ratings: Comedy brings RTL good ratings
DP
06/14RTL+ grows through reality, sports and strong TV brands
DP
06/13RTL programming chief: German streaming market is fiercely competi..
DP
06/13RTL considers 'Supertalent' comeback - but maybe without Bohlen
DP
06/12RTL announces new 'Stern Investigativ' format
DP
06/11TV ratings: Five and a half million people watch CL final
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RTL GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 209 M 7 877 M 7 877 M
Net income 2023 589 M 644 M 644 M
Net cash 2023 73,4 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,83x
Yield 2023 9,23%
Capitalization 5 809 M 6 347 M 6 347 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,54 €
Average target price 45,19 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.-4.82%6 347
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.38.50%31 182
FOX CORPORATION10.77%16 472
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-5.71%5 917
TEGNA INC.-24.45%3 603
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-27.18%3 052
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer