BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Das Erste attracted the most primetime viewers to the screen on Saturday evening with an episode of the crime series "Die Diplomatin - Vermisst in Rom". An average of 5.34 million tuned in at 8:15 p.m. to the crime thriller starring Natalia Worner as diplomat Karla Lorenz. That corresponds to a market share of 23.2 percent. ZDF's show "Das große Deutschland-Quiz" reached 2.81 million (12.8 percent).

Sat.1's "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" drew 1.15 million viewers (5.5 percent). RTL followed with "Die große GEO-Show - In 55 Fragen um die Welt" - 1.09 million (5.3 percent) wanted to see it. Vox lured 0.75 million (3.5 percent) in front of the screen with the U.S. movie "White House Down," starring Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx. On RTLzwei, 0.71 million (3.3 percent) were interested in the 1994 U.S. science fiction film "Stargate" with Kurt Russell. 0.63 million (2.9 percent) spent the evening with "Darüber staunt die Welt - Die absurdesten Talente ever" on ProSieben.

For an episode of "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins, 0.55 million (2.4 percent) tuned in on Saturday night. 0.38 million (1.7 percent) spent the evening with the movie "Wall Street - Geld schläft nicht" starring Michael Douglas as finance shark Gordon Gekko./ara/DP/he