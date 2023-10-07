BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ZDF drew the most viewers to the screen in prime time on Friday evening with an episode of the crime series "Mordsschwestern - Verbrechen ist Familiensache". An average of 4.76 million tuned in to the crime thriller starring actresses Lena Dorrie and Caroline Hanke at 8:15 pm. That corresponds to a market share of 19.4 percent. Das Erste reached 2.53 million (10.3 percent) with the feature film "Einfach Nina," which deals with the sensitive subject of trans identity. RTL was behind with the show "Lego Masters" - 1.58 million (6.7 percent) wanted to watch it. Kabel eins attracted 0.58 million viewers (2.44 percent) to the screen with an episode of the U.S. crime series "Navy CIS."/ara/DP/zb
TV ratings: Over four million tune in for ZDF crime series
October 07, 2023 at 12:35 pm EDT
