BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - "The Bachelorette" got off to a good start in its new season on RTL. In the younger target group of 14- to 49-year-olds, the dating show achieved an audience rating of 12.2 percent (540,000 viewers) on Wednesday night from 8:15 p.m. on. The total audience was 1.16 million (5.4 percent).

The ratings win went to "XY gelost" on ZDF. 4.21 million (19.3 percent) of the total audience tuned in to the true-crime docu from 8:15 p.m. onward. Das Erste had the comedy "Der Konig von Koln" with Rainer Bock, Joachim Król and Ulrich Brandhoff in its program - 1.91 million (8.7 percent) tuned in.

The regional thriller "Wilsberg: Straße der Tränen," with Leonard Lansink, Oliver Korittke and Ina Paule Klink, reached 1.61 million (7.4 percent) on ZDFneo. The Sat.1 cooking show "Kühlschrank offne dich! - Das Duell der Kochprofis" drew 740,000 fans (3.5 percent), and the Vox crime series "Bones - Die Knochenjägerin" with Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz 630,000 (2.9 percent) viewers.

ProSieben's competition show "Schlag den Star" drew 580,000 viewers (4.6 percent). The docu-soap "Daniela Katzenberger - Familienglück auf Mallorca" was watched by 460,000 people (2.1 percent) on RTLzwei./bok/DP/ngu