  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RTL Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:25 2023-01-27 am EST
44.44 EUR   +0.41%
09:28aTV ratings: RTL Jungle Camp cracks 4 million mark before finale
DP
01/25RTL portfolio analysis: magazine editors protest in Hamburg
DP
01/23Media Tycoon Xavier Niel Submits Competing Bid To Acquire Broadcast License For French TV Channel M6
MT
TV ratings: RTL Jungle Camp cracks 4 million mark before finale

01/29/2023 | 09:28am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - RTL's reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" got a small ratings boost late Saturday night just before the finale. An average of 4.00 million people tuned in to the episode, which started at 10:15 p.m. and featured singer Lucas Cordalis, makeup artist Djamila Rowe and reality TV actor Gigi Birofio making it to Sunday night's jungle camp finale. The market share among the total audience was 19.9 percent, and in the 14- to 49-year-old age group it was even a strong 28.8 percent (1.40 million). Previously, the Dschungelcamp had last surpassed the 4 million mark on January 21.

In primetime at 8:15 p.m., RTL had a tougher time in the battle for audience favor with the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": 2.28 million people were interested in "DSDS," which meant a market share of 8.6 percent.

Significantly more viewers opted for the ZDF crime thriller "Das Quartett - Tödliche Lieferung": 6.31 million people watched the case with the quartet of investigators led by Maike Riem (Anja Kling) (23.5 percent). The ARD quiz "Wer weiß denn sowas XXL" with Kai Pflaume drew 4.81 million viewers (19.3 percent market share), while ProSieben's show "Joko & Klaas gegen ProSieben - Klaas' persönliches Best-of" reached 450,000 people (1.8 percent).

Vox's fantasy film "The Great Wall" drew 1.17 million viewers (4.4 percent), while Sat.1's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" drew 1.02 million (4.0 percent).

ZDFneo's action thriller "Spy Game - Der finale Countdown" drew 710,000 viewers (2.7 percent), while RTLzwei's literary adaptation "The Lucky One - Für immer der Deine" drew 530,000 (2.0 percent). The action series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins was watched by 540,000 people (2.0 percent)./lön/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 1.11% 9.696 Delayed Quote.16.12%
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.41% 44.44 Delayed Quote.12.68%
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 216 M 7 833 M 7 833 M
Net income 2022 632 M 686 M 686 M
Net cash 2022 557 M 604 M 604 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 9,52%
Capitalization 6 877 M 7 465 M 7 465 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 650
Free-Float 23,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,44 €
Average target price 43,30 €
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.12.68%7 465
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.42.51%36 207
FOX CORPORATION11.46%17 834
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.75%7 706
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK5.83%4 438
TEGNA INC.-7.31%4 385