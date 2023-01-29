TV ratings: RTL Jungle Camp cracks 4 million mark before finale

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - RTL's reality show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" got a small ratings boost late Saturday night just before the finale. An average of 4.00 million people tuned in to the episode, which started at 10:15 p.m. and featured singer Lucas Cordalis, makeup artist Djamila Rowe and reality TV actor Gigi Birofio making it to Sunday night's jungle camp finale. The market share among the total audience was 19.9 percent, and in the 14- to 49-year-old age group it was even a strong 28.8 percent (1.40 million). Previously, the Dschungelcamp had last surpassed the 4 million mark on January 21.

In primetime at 8:15 p.m., RTL had a tougher time in the battle for audience favor with the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar": 2.28 million people were interested in "DSDS," which meant a market share of 8.6 percent.

Significantly more viewers opted for the ZDF crime thriller "Das Quartett - Tödliche Lieferung": 6.31 million people watched the case with the quartet of investigators led by Maike Riem (Anja Kling) (23.5 percent). The ARD quiz "Wer weiß denn sowas XXL" with Kai Pflaume drew 4.81 million viewers (19.3 percent market share), while ProSieben's show "Joko & Klaas gegen ProSieben - Klaas' persönliches Best-of" reached 450,000 people (1.8 percent).

Vox's fantasy film "The Great Wall" drew 1.17 million viewers (4.4 percent), while Sat.1's "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" drew 1.02 million (4.0 percent).

ZDFneo's action thriller "Spy Game - Der finale Countdown" drew 710,000 viewers (2.7 percent), while RTLzwei's literary adaptation "The Lucky One - Für immer der Deine" drew 530,000 (2.0 percent). The action series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins was watched by 540,000 people (2.0 percent)./lön/DP/stw