BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Entertainer Florian Silbereisen lost out in the ratings race on Saturday night against the repeat of a 2019 "Munich Murder" thriller. An average of 4.01 million viewers opted for "Schlagerbooom Open Air - Die Stadionshow in Österreich". The show, broadcast live from Kitzbühel on the German public broadcaster Ersten, achieved a market share of 20.3 percent, landing just behind the ZDF crime thriller with the episode title "Die Unterirdischen" - which an average of 4.44 million people wanted to watch (21.1 percent).

For Silbereisen's show, this is probably a rather lukewarm result. With guests such as Andreas Gabalier, Howard Carpendale, DJ Ötzi, Beatrice Egli, Vicky Leandros, Mireille Mathieu, Daniela Katzenberger, Al Bano and Romina Power, it was billed as the "TV open-air show of the year.

In the series "Die Feste mit Florian Silbereisen," the most recent shows were "Der große Schlagerabschied" in January and "Das Adventfest der 100 000 Lichter" in early December, both of which attracted 5.05 million viewers. In January's "Schlagerabschied," Jürgen Drews gave his stage farewell. The Silbereisen show "Alle singen Weihnachten" on December 19, meanwhile, attracted only 3.60 million viewers.

On RTL, the show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" with Barbara Schoneberger, Günther Jauch and Motsi Mabuse was shown to 1.60 million people (9.3 percent) this Saturday evening. On Vox, an average of 1.05 million opted for the action flick "Das A-Team - Der Film" (5.0 percent). Kabel eins had the crime series "Navy CIS: L.A." on its schedule, which interested 600,000 people (2.9 percent).

The animated film "Angry Birds 2 - Der Film" won over 470,000 people on Sat.1 (2.3 percent). ZDFneo showed the comedy "Bridget Jones - Am Rande des Wahnsinns" - 280,000 viewers opted for it (1.3 percent)./lif/DP/he