BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The first appearance of the new "Stralsund" detective Jule Zabek earned ZDF a ratings win on Saturday night. The debut of the cagey investigator, played by Sophie Pfennigstorf in the popular crime series, was watched by 4.94 million viewers (23.7 percent). Far behind, "Die Hirschhausen-Show - Was kann der Mensch?" on Ersten had to settle for around 2.7 million viewers (13.8 percent).

ProSieben showed the competition show "Schlag den Star," reaching 1.54 million viewers (8.9 percent). The action thriller "Angel Has Fallen" was watched by 1.07 million viewers on RTL (5.2 percent). Sat.1's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" attracted 1.00 million viewers (5.1 percent).

The judicial drama "Erin Brockovich" drew 660,000 viewers (3.3 percent) on Vox. On Kabel eins, 490,000 people watched the crime series "Navy CIS: L.A." (2.4 percent). RTLzwei showed the action comedy "Hot Fuzz - Zwei abgewichste Profis," attracting 400,000 viewers (2.0 percent)./tay/DP/he