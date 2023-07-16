BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The ZDF crime series "Das Quartett - Dunkle Helden" won over the most TV viewers on Saturday night. An average of 3.80 million people tuned in to the episode starring Anja Kling at 8:15 pm. That corresponds to a market share of 19.7 percent. On the first channel, "Verstehen Sie Spaß? - Das Sommerfest" with Barbara Schoneberger - 2.36 million (13.0 percent) wanted to see it.

RTL had "Die 100.000 Mark Show" in its program: 1.12 million tuned in (6.1 percent). The U.S. computer animation film "Ice Age 3 - Die Dinosaurier sind los" on Vox drew 0.69 million viewers (3.6 percent). The children's movie "Peter Hase" drew 0.68 million viewers to Sat. 1 (3.6 percent). RTLzwei followed with its "Pop Giganten," a show about hard rock and heavy metal - 0.65 million (3.8 percent) tuned in.

ProSieben and the show "Darüber staunt die Welt! - Typisch Mann, typisch Frau," 0.51 million people spent the evening (2.7 percent). ZDFneo brought 0.30 million (1.6 percent) into the program with the action comedy "The Green Hornet."/ara/DP/he