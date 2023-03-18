TV ratings: ZDF crime thriller 'Der Alte' wins

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With the crime series "Der Alte," ZDF once again set itself apart from the competition on Friday night from 8:15 p.m. on. 5.90 million viewers watched the episode "Der Preis, den ich zahle," giving the second channel a market share of 21.8 percent.

RTL secured second place with the dance show "Let's Dance. An average of 3.75 million people watched the celebrity dance competition, with a market share of 16.9 percent. In the end, Tiktok star Younes Zarou and his dance partner Malika Dzumaev received too few votes from viewers and had to leave the show.

ARD's family series "Toni, Male, Midwife: Eine Klasse für sich" to 2.83 million and an audience share of 10.5 percent. The casting show "The Voice Kids" on Sat.1 earned 1.63 million (6.4 percent), and the thriller "Public Enemy No. 1" on ProSieben 1.21 million (4.8 percent).

For the docu-soap "Goodbye Germany! Liebe bis ans Ende der Welt" on Vox drew 0.96 million (3.6 percent), the crime series "Navy CIS" on Kabel eins 0.79 million (2.9 percent) and the action movie "Skylines" on RTLzwei 0.44 million (1.7 percent)./sm/DP/zb