  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:12 2023-03-17 pm EDT
44.62 EUR   -3.75%
11:56aTV ratings: ZDF crime thriller 'Der Alte' wins
DP
03/17RTL GROUP : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/17SocGen lowers RTL to 'Hold' despite target confirmation
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TV ratings: ZDF crime thriller 'Der Alte' wins

03/18/2023 | 11:56am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With the crime series "Der Alte," ZDF once again set itself apart from the competition on Friday night from 8:15 p.m. on. 5.90 million viewers watched the episode "Der Preis, den ich zahle," giving the second channel a market share of 21.8 percent.

RTL secured second place with the dance show "Let's Dance. An average of 3.75 million people watched the celebrity dance competition, with a market share of 16.9 percent. In the end, Tiktok star Younes Zarou and his dance partner Malika Dzumaev received too few votes from viewers and had to leave the show.

ARD's family series "Toni, Male, Midwife: Eine Klasse für sich" to 2.83 million and an audience share of 10.5 percent. The casting show "The Voice Kids" on Sat.1 earned 1.63 million (6.4 percent), and the thriller "Public Enemy No. 1" on ProSieben 1.21 million (4.8 percent).

For the docu-soap "Goodbye Germany! Liebe bis ans Ende der Welt" on Vox drew 0.96 million (3.6 percent), the crime series "Navy CIS" on Kabel eins 0.79 million (2.9 percent) and the action movie "Skylines" on RTLzwei 0.44 million (1.7 percent)./sm/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -3.86% 8.76 Delayed Quote.4.91%
RTL GROUP S.A. -3.75% 44.62 Delayed Quote.13.13%
Analyst Recommendations on RTL GROUP S.A.
