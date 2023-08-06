BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - With the Erzgebirge crime thriller "Todlicher Akkord," ZDF took the ratings victory on Saturday night from 8:15 pm. 4.50 million people tuned in to the repeat from 2020 with the investigator duo Robert Winkler (Kai Scheve) and Karina Szabo (Lara Mandoki). The market share was 20.6 percent.

On ARD, celebrities competed in the quiz marathon "Gefragt - Gejagt" with host Alexander Bommes. 3.73 million people tuned in, giving the first channel an audience share of 18.0 percent.

The other stations were well behind. Sat.1 did best, with 1.11 million (5.2 percent) for the Disney musical "Die Schone und das Biest," and RTL 's "Big Bounce - Die Trampolin Show" got 1.05 million (4.8 percent).

RTLzwei's music show "Pop-Giganten" drew 610,000 viewers (2.8 percent), while ProSieben's "30 Jahre Quatsch Comedy Club - Legends Of Quatsch" drew 560,000 (2.6 percent). The music comedy "Pitch Perfect - Die Bühne gehort uns!" on Vox was seen by 540,000 people (2.5 percent), the thriller "8 Blickwinkel" on ZDFneo by 500,000 (2.3 percent) and the crime series "Navy CIS: L.A." on Kabel eins by 460,000 people (2.2 percent)./sm/DP/stw