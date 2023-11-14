BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The ZDF thriller "Die Whistleblowerin" reached the largest TV audience on Monday evening. 4.10 million people (15.2 percent) tuned in to the movie starring Katharina Nesytowa and Artjom Gilz at 8:15 pm. Das Erste offered the politician portrait "Kennedy - Schicksalsjahre eines Präsidenten", which attracted 2.71 million viewers (9.9 percent). RTL aired the quiz "Who wants to be a millionaire?" - 2.96 million viewers (12.5 percent) tuned in.

On ZDFneo, the British crime thriller "Inspector Barnaby: The Witch of Setwale Wood" with actors John Nettles Daniel Casey and Jane Wymark attracted 1.72 million (6.4 percent). The Sat.1 dating show "Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick" brought 1.68 million (7.0 percent) to the screen, while the Vox food magazine "Lege kommt auf den Geschmack" attracted 1.32 million viewers (5.0 percent).

The US sitcom "Young Sheldon" on ProSieben was watched by 690,000 people (2.5 percent). The RTLzwei social report "Armes Deutschland - Deine Kinder" had 560,000 viewers (2.1 percent)./bok/DP/zb