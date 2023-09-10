BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The celebrity visit of Prince Harry and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to the "current sports studio" did not drive up ZDF's TV ratings. 1.72 million people watched the show on average. The market share was 13.6 percent. Saturday's reach was below the average for "Sportstudios" so far this year, which has been 1.81 million.

The debacle of the German national soccer team against Japan drew an average of 5.85 million viewers in front of their TV sets on RTL, starting at 8:25 p.m. According to the station, the market share was 27.6 percent.

Many viewers also watched the crime thriller "Das Quartett - Morderischer Pakt," with 4.04 million tuning in to ZDF in prime time (19.3 percent). The ARD knowledge show "Die Hirschhausen Show - Was kann der Mensch?" was seen by 2.05 million viewers (10.2 percent).

"Harry Potter und die Kammer des Schreckens" on Sat.1 was watched by 1.07 million people (5.4 percent), and the ProSieben show "Darüber staunt die Welt - Die witzigsten Urlaubsdesaster" was watched by 590,000 people (2.8 percent). The disaster movie "Super Volcano" on RTLzwei earned a market share of 2.5 percent, with 530,000 viewers. And on ZDFneo, 310,000 people watched the agent thriller "The Tailor of Panama" (1.5 percent)./aky/DP/he