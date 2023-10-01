BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A crime thriller and a comedy fought a close race for viewer interest in the ratings competition on Friday night: The ZDF crime series "Mordsschwestern - Verbrechen ist Familiensache" with actresses Lena Dorrie and Caroline Hanke, who investigated the case of a dead soldier in the episode "Helden," reached 3.95 million viewers (market share 16.6 percent). Close behind was ARD's lawyer comedy "Einspruch, Schatz - Unter Vätern," with ChrisTine Urspruch in the role of Eva Schatz, watched by 3.93 million viewers (16.5 percent).

Sat.1 drew 1.52 million viewers (6.9 percent) to its singing show "The Voice of Germany. ProSieben showed the James Bond movie "Die Another Day," which interested 1.27 million viewers (5.8 percent).

The RTL show "Lego Masters" reached 1.20 million people (5.2 percent), and the Vox docu-soap "Goodbye Deutschland!" 740,000 people (3.2 percent). It was followed by RTLzwei's action movie "2 Guns," which 710,000 viewers (3.0 percent) tuned in. Behind it was Kabel eins with the U.S. crime series "Navy CIS," which 590,000 people (2.5 percent) watched./hu/DP/zb