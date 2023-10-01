BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The ARD film "Wolfsjagd" dominated Saturday's TV evening starting at 8:15 pm. An average of 5.25 million viewers tuned in to watch the crime thriller starring Maria Simon, giving the public broadcaster Ersten a market share of 22.0 percent. In it, Simon plays a game warden who returns to her home in Brandenburg and gets into a heated argument about an alleged wolf attack.

Second place was secured by "Der Quiz-Champion" on ZDF. The show, hosted by Johannes B. Kerner, attracted 3.10 million viewers and a rating of 14.1 percent.

The RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" with Barbara Schoneberger, Thomas Gottschalk and Günther Jauch drew 1.22 million viewers (6.5 percent), and Sat.1's fantasy film "Harry Potter und der Orden des Phonix" drew 1.24 million viewers (5.6 percent).

On ProSieben, 1.06 million watched the game show "Schlag den Star. Comedians Michael Mittermeier and Olaf Schubert dueled for more than five hours before Schubert secured the win. The average market share of the show, which lasted until well after midnight, was 6.8 percent.

It was "O'zapft is!" at Vox - the documentary "Behind the Scenes of the Oktoberfest" interested 840,000 people (4.2 percent). The action movie "RoboCop" on RTLzwei drew 570,000 people (2.5 percent), and the drama series "9-1-1 Notruf L.A." on Kabel eins 430,000 people (1.8 percent)./sm/DP/zb