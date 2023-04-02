Top match brings TV stations top ratings

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The top match in the Bundesliga soccer league also brought top ratings for the TV channels Sky and ZDF. An average of 1.99 million people watched FC Bayern Munich's 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Sky on Saturday, which is a very high reach given the pay-TV channel's paywall. The market share in the 14- to 49-year-old target group, which is important for media companies, was 21 percent and, according to the trade portal "dwdl," higher than ever before for a Sky top match.

ZDF also benefited from the top match. The public broadcaster, which was the first free TV station to be allowed to show moving pictures of the match, reached 2.15 million viewers and a market share of 14.1 percent with its "Current Sports Studio" after 11 p.m.. ZDF was thus well above the show's usual ratings.

Despite the top match at the same time, "Sportschau" also reached a surprisingly large number of viewers on Saturday. The summaries of the other Saturday matches on ARD were watched by an average of 3.532 million people from 6.30 p.m. onwards, giving it a market share of 17.2 percent./mrs/DP/jha