  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:23 2023-03-31 am EDT
45.44 EUR   +0.49%
08:27aTop match brings TV stations top ratings
DP
08:24aNo result yet from the federal government on state press subsidies
DP
03/30Bertelsmann receives first offers for Gruner+Jahr magazines
DP
Top match brings TV stations top ratings

04/02/2023 | 08:27am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The top match in the Bundesliga soccer league also brought top ratings for the TV channels Sky and ZDF. An average of 1.99 million people watched FC Bayern Munich's 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Sky on Saturday, which is a very high reach given the pay-TV channel's paywall. The market share in the 14- to 49-year-old target group, which is important for media companies, was 21 percent and, according to the trade portal "dwdl," higher than ever before for a Sky top match.

ZDF also benefited from the top match. The public broadcaster, which was the first free TV station to be allowed to show moving pictures of the match, reached 2.15 million viewers and a market share of 14.1 percent with its "Current Sports Studio" after 11 p.m.. ZDF was thus well above the show's usual ratings.

Despite the top match at the same time, "Sportschau" also reached a surprisingly large number of viewers on Saturday. The summaries of the other Saturday matches on ARD were watched by an average of 3.532 million people from 6.30 p.m. onwards, giving it a market share of 17.2 percent./mrs/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH 0.34% 4.11 Delayed Quote.10.96%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE -0.40% 9.362 Delayed Quote.12.12%
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.49% 45.44 Delayed Quote.15.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 212 M 7 835 M 7 835 M
Net income 2022 625 M 679 M 679 M
Net cash 2022 508 M 552 M 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 8,85%
Capitalization 7 032 M 7 640 M 7 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,44 €
Average target price 45,16 €
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.15.21%7 640
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.59.28%36 778
FOX CORPORATION12.12%17 551
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-2.82%6 349
TEGNA INC.-20.20%3 780
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.30%3 221
